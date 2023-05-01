Phylum Sinter

Album: SLEEEEB

Category: Electronic / IDM

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2023-02-22

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





Chris Todd may say that his latest offering as Phylum Sinter was fueled by insomnia on top of his ecological concerns, but SLEEEEB is by no means a sleepy album. Quite the contrary, for while the Detroit artist’s signature blend of abstract glitch-laden electronica may be wrought with elegantly produced tableaus of relaxing ambience, it is all underscored by some rather intricately programmed beats that would not have been out of place on the Warp Records catalog in the midst of the mid-to-late ‘90s IDM craze. That’s not to say that any of SLEEEEB is as impenetrably complex as Venetian Snares or Autechre a their most esoteric; rather, Todd keeps things at a chill and steady clip throughout. For instance, on “The Pendulum Swings,” the 4/4 beats whip and slap across the speakers as angular bass lines are backed by sustained organ-esque pads, while the Milieu mix of “A Purpler Soup” provides a bouncier, more energetic iteration of the track that hints at the house/techno scene of the Motor City, the bass and beats locked in an urban nighttime saunter. The fractured glitches of “Hello Raspy,” the sparkling atmospheres and sharp synths of “Slonn,” and the throbbing metallic distortions and ascending arpeggio melodies of “Tom Cruise Missile” are all quite entrancing – how long will it be before we hear Phylum Sinter’s music in some indie video game titles? Of course, SLEEEEB isn’t even attempting to rewrite the book on leftfield electronica or IDM, the artist preferring to craft his own sonic world and lovingly invite his listeners in to partake in its glitchy glory.



Track list:

Slonn Tom Cruise Missile The Other Kind of Space Cantina The Pendulum Swings Hello Raspy Wilt Nostalgia A Purpler Soup [Milieu Mix] This Flesh, I Received Along the Way



Phylum Sinter

Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram