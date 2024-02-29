Peter Gabriel

Album: I/O

Category: Art Rock / Pop

Label: Real World Records

Release Date: 2023-12-01

Author: Duke Togo (Golgo13)





It’s been more than two decades since Peter Gabriel released Up as his last studio recording, although it’s not as if the man hasn’t kept busy with touring, orchestral and cover albums, remixes, and other activities. Add to that the fact that I/O has been slowly in the making since even before that, with Gabriel often writing and rewriting, recording and rerecording, mixing and remixing the material in various stages over the last quarter-of-a-century. Perhaps this adds to why he felt the need to release both Mark “Spike” Stent’s Bright-Side mixes and Tchad Blake’s Dark-Side mixes together in a single package – as a showcase of their individual talents, but also to give his fans extra bang for their buck after such a long wait… and really, with such a legacy as his, and I/O being his tenth album, who is going to tell Peter Gabriel no?

On that note, it’s almost a moot point to do a deep dive into the differences between the two mixes; Stent and Blake have secured their own notable reputations, and their respective versions certainly have their own qualities that boil down simply to the personal tastes of the individual listener. It can be said that Blake’s Dark-Side mixes tend to rely on a more pronounced and intimate sound, drying out the reverb, and giving the instrumentation a crispness that contrasts with Stent’s more painterly, somewhat more processed Bright-Side sound. At times, this also allows for the electronic and sampled elements of the production to resonate with an almost industrial tone, particularly on songs like “The Court,” “Four Kinds of Horses,” “I/O,” or “This is Home,” giving one the sense of being in the room with Gabriel and the band, which does lend itself well to the artist’s lyrical and emotive intent. Other times, the Bright-Side simply adds that sparkling pop edge that works for songs like “Olive Tree” or “So Much.”

So, let’s talk about the music, because Peter Gabriel has already penned some of the great pop/rock classics of the last 50 years, it’s easy to dismiss a later work like this for simply not measuring up, even with longtime cohorts like Tony Levin, David Rhodes, and Manu Katché, along with production assistance from the great Brian Eno and XL Recordings’ Richard Russell. First and foremost, one has to marvel at Gabriel’s vocal ability as he’s still in his early 70s able to sing with the same passion and zeal as he had in his youth; this is especially so on the opening “Panopticom,” the chorus hook and strumming acoustic guitar somehow evoking his earliest post-Genesis recordings. The same can be said of the piano-driven “Playing For Time,” which isn’t dissimilar to “Here Comes the Flood” or the coda of “Family Snapshot,” the song eventually bursting into a cathartic release of ostinato strings and saccharine melodies, while the funky grooves of “Road to Joy” feel like holdovers from Up or even Us. “Olive Tree” is a standout as it shifts from a darkly resonant guitar in the verses to a booming disco/R&B exhibition in the chorus, the horns and percolating synths sure to get you dancing. The title track has a similar approach, starting with a beautiful piano and vocal melody, the percussion and guitar harmonics making for a nice texture that leads into a harmonious and anthemic chorus of “I’m just a part of everything.” Gabriel’s humanitarianism is very direct and evident in songs like “Love Can Heal” and the closing “Live and Let Live,” while lines like “As an old man, I was born, but I have grown to be a baby with a halo and a horn” on “So Much” hinting at a self-awareness of his advancing years, the piano and acoustic guitar adding to its nostalgic ambience.

Given the long gestation along with Gabriel’s pedigree, one can’t help but feel a touch of disappointment that I/O is not better than it actually is. That’s not to say that it’s a bad album… in fact, far from it. After all, it’s not as if the man needs to deliver any more hits – he’s done that. He doesn’t need to revolutionize the industry – he’s done that. The disappointment is simply that outside of the various mixes (including a third Dolby Atmos In-Side mix by Hans-Martin Buff) providing just a bit of novelty for the audiophiles, I/O doesn’t exactly offer much else that we’ve not heard or come to expect from Peter Gabriel. He clearly still has the chops and the love for the music and the world, and the songs are good… but they are just that.



Track list:

Panopticom [Bright-Side Mix] The Court [Bright-Side Mix] Playing For Time [Bright-Side Mix] I/O [Bright-Side Mix] Four Kinds of Horses [Bright-Side Mix] Road to Joy [Bright-Side Mix] So Much [Bright-Side Mix] Olive Tree [Bright-Side Mix] Love Can Heal [Bright-Side Mix] This is Home [Bright-Side Mix] And Still [Bright-Side Mix] Live and Let Live [Bright-Side Mix] Panopticom [Dark-Side Mix] The Court [Dark-Side Mix] Playing For Time [Dark-Side Mix] I/O [Dark-Side Mix] Four Kinds of Horses [Dark-Side Mix] Road to Joy [Dark-Side Mix] So Much [Dark-Side Mix] Olive Tree [Dark-Side Mix] Love Can Heal [Dark-Side Mix] This is Home [Dark-Side Mix] And Still [Dark-Side Mix] Live and Let Live [Dark-Side Mix]



