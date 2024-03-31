Palm Ghosts

Album: I Love You, Burn in Hell

Category: Post-Punk / Dream Pop / New Wave

Label: Poptek Records

Release Date: 2023-11-10

Author: Alyx Weaver (Aly-X)





Although the band formed in Philadelphia in 2013, Palm Ghosts founder Joseph Lekkas now resides in Nashville, where he has found budding inspiration in the local music scene. As such, the band’s latest album, I Love You, Burn in Hell serves as a perfect encapsulation of ‘80s rock and dream pop, likening their work to that of Cocteau Twins, The Cure, Echo and the Bunnymen, and even New Order. The band’s style is a blend of swirling sounds and punctuated rhythms sure to keep listeners bouncing in their chairs, while the lyrical themes are dominated by love, betrayal, mental anguish… and a somewhat pathological inclination toward forgiveness, as any tender heart can relate. “Dissociate” is hands down one of the best tracks to come out of the post-punk scene lately with its constant, gentle flow that is upbeat, catchy, and filled with yearning. The title track, “I Love You, Burn in Hell” has a similarly mournful quality that smoothly contrasts the carefree character of this act as a whole. The overall effect is cute and poppy, the only downside here being that some of the most exciting musical ideas on this album are not as defined as others. The bass and guitar work is about as straightlaced and classic as instrumental work gets, but there is a quality to the playing that gives it a dreamy sort of sadness that works its way into you. The keyboard work also hearkens back to the ‘80s, but there is a lot of diversity to the sound usage here that creates different textures from song to song, which is a nice nuance if you have been listening through a lot of work within the same niche. “Sleep, Billy, Sleep” breaks the mold for this album and boldly embraces what is catchy and sing-songy about the others without becoming too formulaic or losing its sensibilities as an alt. song; it’s almost reminiscent of late ‘70s ska/punk chart toppers, but the lyrics are undeniably gothic in nature. Quaint in today’s musical wilds, and easy to appreciate, Palm Ghosts is proclaiming that they are here to stay… even if their love isn’t.



Track list:

Tilt Drag She Came Playfully I Love You, Burn in Hell Machine Language Sleep, Billy Sleep Automatic For the Modern Age Catherine Shackles Disassociate Enemy Mine Fault Lines



