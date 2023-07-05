Pale Sketcher

Album: Golden Skin

Category: IDM / Ambient / Electronica

Label: GIVE/TAKE

Release Date: 2022-09-23

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





Justin K. Broadrick is nothing if not versatile in his musical endeavors; the ease with which he is seemingly able to traverse from one genre to another without regard for the expectations of his audience or the conventions of the styles he pursues is one of his most endearing traits. Of his many outlets, Pale Sketcher is something of an anomaly, formed as a means to explore varying forms of electronica in order to help Jesu return to its guitar-driven sound. Nearly a decade since his last release under this moniker, Golden Skin presents eight tracks unearthed from a project he’d originally undertaken for Richard D. James’ Rephlex Records… and it shows.

Throughout the album, recorded between 2009 and 2013, Broadrick employs a deceptively minimalist yet intricately arranged blend of ambient loops, dublike reverberations, entrancing breakbeats, and trippy bass lines that all somehow recall the earlier proto-IDM experiments of Aphex Twin. It’s rather arresting the manner in which he crafts such lush melodic passages from samples of what seem to be pop songs mangled beyond recognition, yet still retaining some semblance of their saccharine character; such is the case for “Rollercoaster,” which is almost certainly based around some bubblegum doo-wop song from the ‘50s or ‘60s, or the broken tape loop warble of “Have Faith,” the addition of pads and feedback, pulsating synth, and slapping breaks making for a dreamy and nostalgic vibe that almost sounds like something out of an ‘80s teen drama a la The Dream Academy. The formula generally applies to the whole of Golden Skin, with the repetitions of “A Joy Only We Know” being this writer’s only major gripe – it’s just a little too repetitive and, despite the buildup of bass and beats, doesn’t quite go anywhere interesting. On the other hand, “Hymn For Light” takes things into trippy, more psychedelic territory as the moaning atmosphere and waves of subsonic bass gradually insinuate themselves into the listener’s mind.

Lyrical content is sparse and relegated to those snippets of songs samples that barely coalesce into discernible phrases, but this adds to the appeal of Golden Skin, as if revealing half-formulated thoughts that are better communicated through the music. Is it a lost gem or merely a recovered curiosity? Well, that depends. It’s not the artist’s most accomplished effort. However, those with an ear for outsider electronica and early IDM, as well as completists or aficionados of Broadrick’s work outside of the guitar-centric barrage of Godflesh or Jesu will surely wish to add Pale Sketcher’s Golden Skin to their collection.



Track list:

Today A Joy Only We Know Have Faith Heart Beat I’m Your Possession Golden Skin Rollercoaster Hymn For Light



