Order of Perplexity

Album: The Order of the Fog Pt. 1

Category: Metal / Gothic

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2021-01-31





From the dreadful depths of the New Jersey underground comes Order of Perplexity, with The Order of the Fog Pt. 1 marking the instrumental metalcore act’s debut. With the addition of synthesized passages of dark ambience, the band purports to add a horror themed element to its music, but listening to the two tracks on this EP, the only horror this writer could feel was due to the utter lack of finesse or originality presented. “Reapers Chain” is an abhorrent mess in every respect, the introductory synths all-too-brief and ultimately directionless as a furious and malformed onslaught of guitar riffs and programmed drums take over; with little variation in chord or melodic structure and the individual instruments out-of-sync with each other as if to completely disregard any sense of cohesion, tempo, or musicality, this track wouldn’t even pass for a good demo. Not helping matters is that the track abruptly concludes in mid-fadeout, leaving over a minute of silence at the end; one has to wonder if the band intended this for some notion of dramatic effect or as a jest, failing in either regard. “The Ghost Riders Theme” is slightly more listenable as a purely keyboard piece that warps in and out of pitch to evoke some kind of dark menace, but it sounds lifted from any number of horror movies… and just like the previous track, the music ends even earlier at the halfway mark, leaving two-and-a-half minutes of silence. The fact that the band priced this EP at $7.00 is perhaps the most horrific thing about it; in fact, it’s downright insulting, for even in the annals of metalcore and horror-themed metal, this is so below subpar that the crappy lo-fi recordings of early Scandinavian black metal sound like pristine jewels of production wizardry by comparison. Adding to the insult is that the band’s SoundCloud page features a track sharing the EP’s name of “The Order of the Fog,” and yet this track, though still ultimately lacking in anything to distinguish it from others in the genre, is better produced, slightly better performed (at least the instruments are more in sync), and only available for streaming. There is also the “Divided They Fall” keyboard instrumental, which seems to evoke the silent horror classics of a century ago, although the constant phasing effect is distracting. Ultimately, this writer is left wondering if the band’s entire output is just a giant troll on the world. Even the name of the band seems to conflict with the EP’s title – is it the Order of Perplexity or the Order of the Fog? The band may wish to make up its mind, unless that was part of the troll; if so, that appears to be Order of Perplexity’s only real talent, but at least it lives up to the band’s name.



Track list:

Reapers Chains The Ghost Riders Theme



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)