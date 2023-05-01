Order in Chaos

Album: S(k)in

Category: Darkwave / Goth

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2022-08-26

Author: Ryan James (dreamXE)





Portugal’s Order in Chaos is a newer presence in the scene, having spent the last few years delivering a steady stream of respectable singles leading up to this tantalizing debut record, S(k)in. Right from the start, it is readily apparent that the band has a strong grasp of the fundamentals of darkwave, and most importantly, how to apply that knowledge in the service of quality songwriting. “Close My Eyes” opens with a Middle Eastern styled melody before shimmery synths herald the arrival of lead singer Hugo Santos, his grave vocals casting across a mid-tempo beat that builds to a soaring chorus that wastes little time chiseling itself into the listener’s mind. “S(k)in” is appropriately titled, built on Santos’s dark vocals and an addictive synth arpeggio in the chorus that accentuates sensual, beckoning lyrics, while “Unholy Flesh” is just as erotic, using a variety of electronics to effectively build a dreamy, carnal atmosphere befitting the song’s subject. While much of the album allows synthesizers to do the heavy lifting, the band does know when to flex its muscle. “Soul Sick” and “Insanity” come in harder and faster with bits of crunchy guitar beneath gritty synth leads to build worthy goth/rock numbers that should fill dancefloors in short order. While the cover of Depeche Mode’s “A Question of Time” that closes the record is not a drastic departure from the original, the band does an admirable job of draping the classic track in their own gothic atmosphere and sensual grit, allowing it to stand out among lesser renditions.

The realm of darkwave is a crowded one. Sex, death, and despair have long been hallmarks for darkwave and goth, yet so many bands that have disappeared in the void have failed to successfully utilize such subjects in the context of songwriting, sounding leaden and disenchanting rather than beckoning and romantic. Not so with Order in Chaos – S(k)in is a remarkable debut that showcases a band with the knowledge and finesse to craft robust songs with solid hooks and effective atmospheres.



Track list:

Close My Eyes S(k)in Soul Sick Unholy Flesh Insanity The Call Blindness in Light Miss You In My Dreams Strip You Down Nightmare Fountain A Question of Time



