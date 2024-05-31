Ophelia Sullivan

Album: Disposable Identity

Category: Experimental / Post-Progressive / Art Pop

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2023-10-30

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





Ophelia T. Sullivan has already long established themselves as an innovative and adventurous musician and producer with such entities as Aphexia, Ecstasphere, and Soulsplitter, so it’s no wonder that their solo debut is executed so successfully. Written and crafted over several years, Disposable Identity immerses the listener in Sullivan’s life and perspective, addressing personal topics of mental and sexual health and identity amid sophisticated and intricately orchestrated compositions that hint at the artist’s history in experimental electronica and progressive metal, but imbued with relatable pop artistry.

From the onset of “Hourglass” with its lush string quartet and sparse, skittering electronics underscored by gradually building layers of percussion, Sullivan embroils us in an environment that feels very “other” – saccharine and harmonious vocals anchor us to some sense of familiarity, before the eruption of riffs and Vanessa Jung’s vibrant guitar solo deliver us into a realm that could best be described as Gary Numan meets Björk. Such a disparate amalgam of styles persists in later tracks like “The Game” and the dreamily seductive “Blue,” wherein dissonant guitar arpeggios and slightly offbeat rhythms lure us into its clutches, shifting midway into resonant swells of glitched out drum & bass; it’s a combination that almost shouldn’t work, but so satisfyingly does so. The same can be said of “The Key” with its 7/8 time signature as Daniel Gräupner’s pianos and Fenix Gayed’s martial drums take centerstage, while others like “Disposable” and “Fading” present a jazzy trip-hop vibe not dissimilar to Portishead. Also notable is “Rest Your Trigger on My Finger,” which almost recalls the anime scores of such composers as Yoko Kanno or Joe Hisaishi, the driving beats and riffs integrating rather neatly.

Above all, Sullivan and their collaborators exhibit masterful prowess on Disposable Identity, performing at a high level of proficiency that never feels overindulgent. It’s an invitational album, the artist laying bare their creative and emotional core in a manner that is both honest and spellbinding. It’s perhaps cliché to refer to an album as a journey, but why argue it when such a description so aptly applies?



Track list:

Hourglass Disposable The Key Rest Your Trigger on My Finger Fading Blue The Game Farewell to the Suffering Core



Ophelia Sullivan

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram