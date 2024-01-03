OOMPH!

Album: Richter und Henker

Category: Industrial / Metal / Neue Deutsche Härte

Label: Napalm Records

Release Date: 2023-09-08

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





Two years after the Neue Deutsche Härte band’s last album, founding member and lead vocalist Dero Goi announced his departure from OOMPH!. Breaking in a new lead singer is difficult enough for any band, especially after more than three decades, but Der Schulz rises to the challenge with great aplomb on Richter und Henker, displaying the necessary blend of gruff Teutonic aggression and melodic sensibility. Sure, he doesn’t display the kind of operatic robustness many associate with the genre, preferring to let his natural throaty tonality work to OOMPH!’s advantage, giving the album that slightly “newer” edge without sacrificing the tenets of the band’s established sound… and boy, are CR4P and FLUX in their industrial/metal element here.

Those familiar with NDH aren’t in for many surprises as Richter und Henker bears the requisite production touches – varied keyboard layers that provide a symphonic depth to the Teutonic onslaught of riffs and drums, with just enough catchiness in the hooks to keep things from getting too oppressive. The opening “Wem die Stunde Schlägt” sets the tone perfectly with a strikingly emotive chorus melody that runs the risk of wearing a bit thin from repetition, spared only by minute variations, while later songs like “Soll das Liebe Sein?,” and especially “Sag Jezt Einfach Nichts” and “All die Jahre” take on a breathier tone, scaling back the distortion to allow the bright keyboards and Der Schulz’s baritone to take center stage. Tracks like “Nur Ein Mensch” and “Es ist Nichts, Wie es Scheint” also follow suit with some truly anthemic choruses, the latter song presenting some excellent pianos and synths, while the angular raving synths and staccato riffage of “Wut” features the legendary Joachim Witt for some additional Germanic power. And before you go on thinking that it’s all brute force pomp and circumstance, “Nights wird Mehr Gut,” “Wo die Angst Gewinnt,” and the closing “Ein Kleines Bisschen Glück” slow things down for some rather effective balladry.

In fact, if there’s anything negative to be said about Richter und Henker, it would be that it’s not a particularly adventurous album for OOMPH!, standing firmly in the sound and style the band has pioneered almost too well. Of course, with such a dramatic change as a new lead singer, further alterations might’ve been too much for longtime fans to handle, and it wouldn’t have fit in with the group’s modus operandi anyway. OOMPH! is Neue Deutsche Härte all the way, and there’s at least a comfort in knowing that while the voice is different, the band is as dark and heavily alluring as it always was.



Track list:

Wem die Stunde Schlägt Richter und Henker Soll das Liebe Sein? Nur Ein Mensch Schrei Nur Schrei Nichts wird Mehr Gut Sag Jetzt Einfach Nichts Es ist Nichts, Wie es Scheint Wo die Angst Gewinnt All die Jahre Wut Ein Kleines Bisschen Glück



