Olomuhd

Album: The Absurd Silence of a Muted World

Category: Dark Ambient

Label: Cyclic Law

Release Date: 2024-03-29

Author: Merv Uzzell (Muzz79)





Founded in 2022, Olomuhd is the dark ambient side project of fellow architects of the avant-garde Samuel Vaney (Cortez, Muhd, Fargue) and Loïc Grobéty (OLO, Convulsif). Also enlisted are drummer and percussionist Michael Anklin, and guest vocalists Hemlock Smith and Mütterlein. Unfolding over a single 45-minute track, The Absurd Silence of a Muted World is a brooding sonic montage of spectral drones, explosive percussion, and hypnotic rhythmic loops dissolving into sprays of white and pink noise. With washes of hyper-sustained chords slithering through an abyss of dissonance and harmony, often remaining unresolved for long periods and eking out every last morsel of suspense there is. Throughout the record, it always feels like something menacing is waiting for you in the dark, with every jagged and unsettling sound contributing to the tension, pushing your anxiety levels through the roof. At times, the music takes on an almost narcotic effect, drawing you in further into a sonic black hole as time seems to disappear from consideration. About midway, we get Smith’s softly spoken voice announcing, “Okay, I’ve always been skeptical about the whole concept of human kindness / it seems so overrated to me, to be honest, / so hear me out, okay.” Acting like a psychotic auditory hallucination in the listener’s head, what follows is a bleak nine-minute monologue wrapped in a blanket of self-loathing wisdom – a rhapsody of philosophical musings about death, debt, religion, and the irony and contradiction of human kindness. For the album finale, Mütterlein’s somber incantation comes together in a fusion of harmony and chaos, as an avalanche of guitar-driven distortion and thunderous percussion brings everything to a savage and dramatic conclusion. What Olomuhd has created is a well-crafted, superbly produced, and utterly compelling listen. If you’re looking for some true escapism, The Absurd Silence of a Muted World is a beautifully thrilling and evocative piece of darkness to lose yourself in.



Track list:

The Absurd Silence of a Muted World



