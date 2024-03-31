Oceanlord

Album: Kingdom Cold

Category: Doom / Stoner Rock

Label: Magnetic Eye Records

Release Date: 2023-05-26

Author: Owen Only (OwenOnly)





Kingdom Cold, the debut album from Melbourne hailing stoner rock three-piece Oceanlord checks the boxes for what genre fans may expect – sludgy, fuzz-soaked bass riffs accompanied by wailing guitars permeate throughout. Moreover, singer/guitarist Peter Willmott’s vocals evoke musings of Monster Magnet’s Dave Wyndorf. In an almost concept album kind of way, the lyrics across Kingdom Cold, true to the band’s name, are nautical/seafaring in nature to thematically tie the tracks together. On “2340,” Willmott proclaims, “… Captain sold his ship to the devil and sails them straight to hell,” and on “Siren,” mournfully opens the track with, “deep beneath the sea, called pools of green she sways and weaves.” The fuzzy/distorted bass line on the former track chugs at a rhythm that may remind a listener of “Bleeding Me” on Load; one can definitely hear, at least guitar-wise, a big Metallica-inspired sound. “Kingdom,” “Isle of the Dead,” and “So Cold” all have this in addition to heavy-as-hell drums – prolonged crash beating and heavy tom pounding – pretty much across every track, leading to a full expansive sound. The last track has a trippy use of flanger in the intro, again evocative of Load and Reload. However, Willmott’s guitar tone at times, plus his vocal style also evokes musings of early Sabbath, his wailing, dramatic solos sounding rather epic. Musically, Oceanlord has a big sound throughout Kingdom Cold, although it’s perhaps a bit too sonically consistent from track-to-track. It will be interesting to see if this band’s sound evolves on future releases.



Track list:

Kingdom 2340 Siren Come Home Isle of the Dead So Cold



