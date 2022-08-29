Null Split

Album: Waste

Category: Industrial / Post-Punk / Metal

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2021-12-10





Contrary to the more electronic focused of Null Split’s Moral Hazard EP, Waste is a high-octane set that extemporizes abjection through tastefully blending electronic and post-punk with distorted guitars and more metal drumming. This shows on the title track with its thrashy Ho99o9-like guitar and bellicose drums beneath hardcore-styled vocals, shades of MINISTRY undeniable in the mix and overall industrial nihilism. Despite the more metal vibes, there are also numbers like “All the Shit You Say” that burble with a more club-friendly cybergoth energy. However, it’s ultimately “Scorched Earth” that presents as the standout of the EP; its throbbing and sinister energy culminates in Antoine Kerbérénès’ refrain of rejection akin to the likes of Greg Puciato or Zack de la Rocha – “And you shall give them nothing… you give them nothing” first shouted as a drillmaster then murmured in mesmerizing fashion. Overall, Waste is an appreciable series of electro/post-punk bangers, a thoughtful synthesis of many genres channeling abandonment and anger as its palette. Kerbérénès offers a variety of sundering riffs and well-executed production to soothe that damnable industrial itch.



Track list:

The Fold Waste All the Shit You Say Little Crown Scorched Earth Don’t You Get It



Null Split

Colin Andrew MacDougall (VexationsandtheVile)