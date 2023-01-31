Novelists

Album: Déjà Vu (Première Partie)

Category: Metalcore

Label: Out of Line Music

Release Date: 2022-09-23





The French metalcore act Novelists has been putting a stamp on the scene for almost a decade now with Déjà Vu (Première Partie) being the band’s latest offering. Classifying Novelists as simply another off-the-line metalcore band would be a deep injustice, however. Far from playing into tired old stereotypes and techniques, the group uses a more accessible, pop-oriented approach on this album, with production that is heavy and rich without being overwhelming, coming off much more subtly than its highly compressed, often shrill counterparts. What does standout about Déjà Vu is the songwriting – it’s nothing too progressive or complex, and much of the music only makes limited use of heavy down-tuned guitars. But Novelists really shows a gift for doing much more with much less with powerful phrases offering one hook after another, and memorable, satisfying choruses that seem like the next step in the evolution of bands like Soilwork. Déjà Vu also counterpoints the heaviness with the occasional mellow guitar passage, sometimes rich with delay in a manner reminiscent of contemporary Amorphis or God is an Astronaut. Metalcore purists raised on a diet of Unearth and Lamb of God might find this release to tread water somewhat. However, Déjà Vu has definite crossover appeal to those open-minded enough to want to dabble into an accessible approach to heavy music without being an out-and-out metal scenester.



Track list:

Smoke Signals Mae Heretic Colas Made By Design Erre The Answer Terrorist Rest Do You Really Wanna Know? Bias Lost Cause



Ian Nolan (INolan)