Noise Unit

Album: Cheeba City Blues

Category: Electronic / Trip-Hop / Techno

Label: Artoffact Records

Release Date: 2022-10-21





It’s fascinating the degrees to which William Gibson’s 1984 debut novel continues to inspire cyberpunk, even as both the genre as a literary and cinematic form as well as the advancements in and perceptions of technology have proceeded down their own divergent paths. Indeed, the same may be said of Neuromancer ’s influence on electronic and industrial music, with Noise Unit’s Cheeba City Blues delving into Gibson’s cyberspace fantasies of nearly 40 years ago, filtered through a contemporary sonic lens. Created by Bill Leeb from material left behind by late bandmate Jeremy Inkel, these 14 tracks traverse a multitude of electronic genres, formulating not so much a soundtrack for the novel, but rather a musical observation of its impact.

After the vigorous electro/EBM of last year’s Deviator, Cheeba City Blues takes on a subtler character that focuses more on establishing a setting through groove and ambience. This is most especially potent on the introductory single, “Alone Again,” as beautifully entrancing pads and sequences seem to dance to the beat with the listener, wrought with richly engaging vocal harmonies. Tracks like “Creepo,” “Slow Motion,” and “Spaceman” resonate with a distinct trip-hop vibe, as does “Reality Is Less Than TV,” the all-too-relevant Videodrome samples complemented by buzzing bass and DJ scratches, which are then offset by sparkling layers of piano and strings, the song concluding with a descending violin, lovely in its simplicity. Other tracks take on a more direct and varied energy, like in the electrified dub stylings of the title track, the dark swells and scraping electronics of “Ether,” or the appropriately titled “Dub It Up,” in which elements of dubstep, drum & bass, and the biting industrial of Leeb’s monotone vocals evoking his work in Front Line Assembly. This can also be said of the gyrating distortions of “Heal All Wounds,” “Still Alive,” and especially “Nervous,” the grating vocoder treatments contrasting with fervently chilled pads and a chorus of “I feel good, I feel fine,” and “You never know who will survive.”

Some might notice a distinctly cosmic quality to the ambient passages that permeate the album, as if traversing across vast expanses teeming with strangeness and wonder… space not in the stars, but in the electrons and light that flow through the wired and wireless sprawl of cyberspace. Cheeba City Blues immerses the listener in a grimly rainswept urban sprawl of a future already past, reminiscing on where we thought we were headed and where we’ve ended up. As well, the album serves as Bill Leeb’s tribute to Jeremy Inkel – as his friend, and the wealth of creativity he harbored during his lifetime, and that we thankfully still get to experience.



Track list:

Molecule Alone Again Cheeba City Blues Creepo Dub It Up Orson Welles Was Right Reality Is Less Than TV Still Alive Spaceman Heal All Wounds Nervous Slow Motion Ether Trentunit



