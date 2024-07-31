Noemi Aurora

Album: Blood as Lipstick EP

Category: Synthpop

Label: Spleen+ / Alfa Matrix

Release: 2023-10-13

Author: Chris Letourneau (DJ_Crossover)





Some of you out there are probably no doubt already familiar with the musical stylings of Noemi Aurora from her time as the captivating frontwoman of Italian dark electro duo Helalyn Flowers. However, it looks as if finally, after several years of tearing up the European club scene with her former band, she has decided to go it alone for a change. And with her debut Blood as Lipstick EP, Ms. Aurora seems ready to prove that even as a solo act, she is an absolute force that not only commands, but demands your attention. Now to be fair, this is admittedly more of a musical amuse bouche than a proper EP, being only three tracks in length, but by all means, don’t let that turn you away; even at only an incredibly scant 15 minute runtime, it’s clear that Ms. Aurora is attempting to build towards something bigger with this project. This EP is a slow and steady, synthesizer-heavy darkwave floor-filler of the highest order, akin to Claire Voyant, Collide, or even early The Birthday Massacre. With the overall atmosphere of each individual track bleeding together seamlessly, the entire outing comes off as a cohesive unit that makes each offering feel like just one part of a larger, more nuanced work, yet is still by no means afraid to stand apart on its own as well. The dialed down, but no less energetic vibe creates an effect that brings a sense of urgency by combining and bringing all of the individual elements screaming forward in such a way as if it desperately has something to say. Whether it’s the interesting decision to overlay Japanese flute melodies on top of her hypnotic siren-like vocals throughout the title track, or the heartbeat-like pulse of the drum pad on “Shining,” every single element seems to have been carefully orchestrated to ensnare the listener within the essence of the EP itself by holding them tightly within its embrace like a memory – an image captured in time. Each song feels like a living, breathing entity conveying the entirety of who exactly Noemi Aurora is. If that wasn’t enough, there is also the inclusion of one of the most original cover versions of a Cure song in recent memory; somehow, she has managed to take “Friday I’m In Love” and strip it down to its very core, capturing the heart of the original while breathing new life into it with her trademark atmospheric synth-forward, goth club style… no small feat. Overall, while this may be an incredibly brief glimpse of what Noemi Aurora has up her sleeve, it’s safe to say that if her follow up is anything even remotely like this, then it won’t be a surprise to hear her taking over dancefloors all across the globe in the near future. And if you ask me, that’s a good thing.



Track list:

Blood as Lipstick Shining Friday I’m In Love



Noemi Aurora

Spleen+

Alfa Matrix

