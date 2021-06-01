NO

Album: The Identified Patient

Category: Electro-pop / Industrial / Experimental

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2020-08-04





After three EP releases, Kevin Laird gives his NO moniker an auspicious full-length debut with The Identified Patient. Throughout the album, sustained waves and swells of electronics create a miasma of synth, the occasional percussive flights of fancy and steady electronic rhythms standing out rather conspicuously. The vocals are effective, nicely layered, and just slightly off key to keep things very human and not too finely polished in a style reminiscent of the ’80s, but they could’ve done with a little more refinement. At times, the arrangements take on an almost avant-garde quality where verses and choruses eschew pop catchiness for a more insistent, pseudo-industrial discord that is unsettling at times, particularly on tracks like “Hungry Years” and “Sister.” An exception would be “Song For the Moon,” whose chord progression and vocal melody seems very deliberate and straightforward in a manner very reminiscent of early post-punk; as well, it’s clearly Laird’s best vocal performance on the album, mostly hitting the notes he’s aiming for… mostly.

On a track like “The Myth of Sex,” the mix doesn’t quite work as the vocals feel more relegated to the background than on the rest of the album… but that might be a good thing as the monotone repetitions of “Tastes like sugar, feels like love” and the rhythmic vocal sample with the atonal synth refrain create an unhinged atmosphere that is none too appealing. Other tracks like “Dead Stars,” “Dance to Forget,” and especially “Sweet Child” move with an almost whimsical vibrancy of danceable rhythms and synth bass, the vocal melody on the latter track seemingly going off on its own tangent, but somehow melding with the abrasive synth tones into something deceptively harmonious. The metallic beats of “Fan Letter” with the reverberant pianos and electronic drones make for a surprisingly engaging track, the background vocals adding to its hypnotic and mysterious vibe. Similarly, the closing “Citizen” strangely bears a resemblance to Duran Duran in their darker moments, albeit without the funky energy or the production sheen. As well, one might almost detect the influence of the earlier works of Depeche Mode or Information Society interspersed with elements more akin to Fad Gadget or Clock DVA, helping to give The Identified Patient a very singular ambience all its own. At the very least, this writer is curious as to what strides Laird will take on future releases to give NO an even more distinctive edge.



Track list:

Black Box The Myth of Sex Hungry Years Sweet Child Sister Fan Letter Song For the Moon Dance to Forget Dead Stars Citizen



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)