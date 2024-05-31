Neurotech

Album: Memory Eternal

Category: Symphonic / Cybermetal

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2024-03-14

Author: Duke Togo (Golgo13)





The Slovenian musician known only as Wulf has adopted a rather novel approach with multiple projects, each focusing on specific genres – NeuroWulf pursues trance-laden futurepop, NeuroAxis focuses on ambient soundscapes, and Neurotech is full-on cybermetal, with Memory Eternal being his twelfth offering in this guise. Picking up where 2023’s Ave Neptune left off, Wulf delivers eight intricately produced, amply composed tracks that could be described very colloquially as “everything but the kitchen sink… or maybe even including the kitchen sink.”

Listening to Memory Eternal, one might wonder what the point would be to having multiple projects when this record is overflowing with the same characteristics. For example, songs like the entrancing “In Stasis” and the somewhat danceable “Walls We Created” emit a catchy vibe, the distorted synths and pianos during the verses in the latter track backing a lovely vocal melody that is as engaging as the best songs from VNV Nation or Imperative Reaction; through metallic riffs and beats waxing and waning, the song then immerses us in a lush ambience of strings and pianos in the bridge. “Echoes of the Fall” is similar, starting off slow with some gorgeous vocal harmonies that occasionally wash out in the waving pads, and then suddenly shifting into a guttural onslaught of blast beats and grating synth and guitar riffs. The juxtaposition of styles in a track like this or “The Ark of Cain” is far from offensive to the ears, but it’s not a seamless merger either. Things only get more disjointed in “Descent” as the rhythms just seem to fluctuate wildly,

It’s not that Memory Eternal isn’t as exhilarating and as epic as its predecessor, with plenty of solid arrangements and tones that are varied yet consistent. What’s so unfortunate is in how garish and grandiose the whole affair is, with more than a few of the songs too overwrought and over-the-top to properly achieve the desired effect. Everything is clearly performed well and placed right where Wulf wants it to be, but there’s such a whirlwind of stylistic disparity that it undermines the whole production. It’s like going on a journey with so many detours and deviations along the way that one wonders if the destination was worth it.



Track list:

Credo The Ark of Cain In Stasis Echoes of the Fall Descent Invictus Walls We Created Memory Eternal



Neurotech

Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram