NeroArgento

Album: Land of Silence

Category: Industrial / Electro / Rock

Label: Rockshots Records

Release Date: 2022-10-07

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





While some, including this writer, could argue that comfort gives rise to complacency, there is also a certain charm to an artist that can step into a new project with an almost disaffected confidence. Such is the case with Land of Silence, the fifth album from NeroArgento, its 10 tracks showcasing the electrified signatures he’s established both as a solo act and in such bands as The Silverblack and The Stranded. Solid riffs and powerful drums that sneer and seethe with grungy alt. metal fury are adorned with tightly programmed rhythms and synthesized layers, while the glitch treatments and harmonized effects accentuate the emotive fervor of NeroArgento’s vocals, making them another instrument unto themselves. Tracks like the opening “The Way I Am,” the title track with its darkly enticing melodies and chilled guitar leads, “Daybreak,” and “I Won’t Disintegrate” could easily be modern radio hits with eruptive choruses that offer that saccharine tickle of accessibility. Even with a slower tempo, the same can be said of “Far From Me,” the popping breaks supplementing some lovely melodies to close the album out, while the preceding “Run Away Walk Away” stands out for its millennial blend of synthwave with a slightly R&B vibe that is just pure danceable bliss. Then you have the controlled chaos of “You Killed Me” with its bit-crushed video game sounds and intricate beats, or the vibrant orchestrations of croaking bass, slithery synths, and rhythmic vocal effects in “Justify Your Weakness,” and Infernalizer’s vocal accompaniment on the virulent cyberpunk of “The Nameless One” will naturally spark comparisons to The Silverblack. Ultimately, Land of Silence offers little-to-no deviation from NeroArgento’s pedigree, which makes it perhaps as good an album as any for the uninitiated to become more familiar with his sound and style. At the very least, it’s another display of his prowess as a musician and producer, though it would be nice to hear him strive for a more distinct evolution on future endeavors… but then again, why should he? As the saying goes, “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”



Track list:

The Way I Am You Killed Me The Nameless One From This Nightmare Daybreak Land of Silence Justify Your Own Weakness I Won’t Disintegrate Run Away Walk Away Far From Me



NeroArgento

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Rockshots Records

Website, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram