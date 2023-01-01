Neon Shudder

Album: Welcome to the NET

Category: Electro / Industrial / Synthwave

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2022-10-07





Welcome to the NET is the latest release from Neon Shudder, a long running Philadelphia based darksynth/synthwave project. Given the name of the album and the project itself, the latter taken from William Gibson’s classic novel Neuromancer , it should come as little surprise that the album is deeply inspired by cyberpunk media, all built on the classic foundations of synthwave.

The title track, “Welcome to the NET” boots up with bubbling synth blips that give way to frantic drums reminiscent of jungle, driving the track into the deep roots of cyberspace. Meanwhile, “Tiger Driver 86” thrives on the backwards looking charm inherent to synthwave with bright synth leads rolling across energetic beats and bell-like chimes, effortlessly crafting the sort of nostalgia that the genre is so adept at conjuring. The album’s best tracks, however, are the ones that come on the darker end of the spectrum, perhaps leaning further into the “low life” of the “high tech, low life” mantra that has long defined the cyberpunk genre. “Something Darker” is indeed that, adding some grit to the palette via synthetic bass, while “Ｒａｎｓｏｍｗａｒｅ コンピュータウイルス” takes us further into the deepest recesses of the Night City district of Chiba City, employing a darker structure with ominous sampling above the track’s menacing grind. But one song towers above them all – “TECH BRUT!” is a prime slice of darksynth, deftly applying a distorted synth hook among the pads and propulsive beats that gives the track a distinctly industrialized tone and flavor.

Welcome to the NET is a fine record, where the best moments succeed in bringing the listener into a cyberpunk dystopia, where denizens from Neo-Tokyo, Neo-Kobe, and Chiba City will all certainly feel at home. A worthy release that should please console cowboys, Capsule gang bikers, and JUNKER agents alike.



Track list:

Welcome to the NET Tiger Driver 86 Something Darker IO Pathways DReaMCuBE//:SYSTEM MENU MUSIC Inter[NET]mission Brain Drive Ｒａｎｓｏｍｗａｒｅ コンピュータウイルス TECH BRUT! A Port in the Storm



Neon Shudder

Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ryan James (DreamXE)