Neon Fields

Album: Neon Fields

Category: Electro / Rock

Label: Epictronic

Release Date: 2023-12-22

Author: Stitch Mayo (StitchM)





Birthed in Bristol, a city pulsating with the legacy of electronic innovators like Massive Attack and Portishead, Neon Fields formed just as the U.K. slammed the brakes on normalcy. Somehow, the band seems to have harnessed fuel from the backdrop of the collective anxiety of a world on pause and transformed it into a strangely beautiful soundtrack for the apocalypse – lullabies for a planet teetering on the edge. “Meant to Be” exemplifies this perfectly as it begins with a gentle caress, a synth melody that lulls the listener into a false sense of security. But within those four-and-a-half minutes, Neon Fields showcases an entire sonic arsenal. The song builds steadily, layer upon layer, until it explodes in a thrilling climax – a microcosm of the album’s journey itself. “Cage of Lions” takes a different approach with a sultry, disillusioned warning delivered with a dark sensuality. The lyrics, particularly the line “We won’t be the ones who start the fire / we’ll simply be the water, after the flood comes the light,” paint a picture of a world on the brink, yet offering a glimmer of hope. The progressive rock influences on “Light Them Up,” a track that pulsates with brilliant, almost militant, rhythmic synths, feels like the counterpart to “Cage of Lions.” If “Cage…” was the warning, “Light Them Up” is the defiant stand before the action, and the dynamic payoff is undeniable in sound and scope. But Neon Fields’ debut isn’t all intensity amid the moody soundscapes. Some may find it too moody in places, but there are moments of tenderness too, particularly tracks like “Shelter,” which offer flashes of connection. Originally released in 2022 and reissued by Epictronic in late 2023, Neon Fields broods, rages, and breathes, offering a visceral reaction and a brilliant portrait of anxiety transformed into a concept album that tells of love and disillusion.



Track list:

Paths Rituals Bleak Meant to Be Cage of Lions Light Them Up Burial Time to Leave Interlude Shelter Last Light Dystopia Collisions



