Neikka RPM

Album: Scorpion in the Hourglass

Category: Futurepop / EBM

Label: Alfa Matrix

Release Date: 2022-10-21

Author: Ian Nolan (ZeroGrav)





Noted New York industrial dance act Neikka RPM has been a staple of the Alfa Matrix roster for two decades thanks to Dominique Bova’s conspicuously breathy, sultry vocal tone that sits somewhere between poetic recitations and singing, layered over Richard’s driving four-on-the-floor club beats, carrying relatively few, though always groovy, synth lines. After 11 years, Scorpion in the Hourglass comes as the fifth full-length effort from the duo, standing as a sort of continuation of Neikka RPM’s legacy. It doesn’t stray too far from the band’s rudimentary formula of creating dark dance music suited for the latter two hours of a club night when everyone is on the floor and a little in the bag. It doesn’t bring many innovative injections to the table, but it makes no pretenses toward it either. All 12 tracks of the album, which all clock in at less than four minutes, consist of paced beats around the same tempo that, if it weren’t for the breaks between songs, would easily make for one long, uninterrupted club track.

None of that is to say that the album is dull, however; there is plenty of energy to be had, and any one of track could readily be dropped into an alt./industrial/techno set. However, none of the tracks prominently stand out from each other either. Each one is a varied arrangement of Neikka RPM’s established sound, from the booming beats and greatly emphasized hi-hats to the sexy and sultry delivery of the vocals at a steady pace. Longtime fans who might have been expecting something wildly different from Neikka RPM after a decade may be somewhat dismayed at this revelation. Those who love their take on industrial/techno can rest assured that they’ll enjoy adding this album to their collection. Scorpion in the Hourglass will also appeal to a broader audience who may be put off by the poppy synth outings of some EBM peers, and would fit nicely into a Big Beat library alongside acts like The Chemical Brothers and The Crystal Method. But as far as Neikka RPM’s approach to song structure goes, their philosophy seems to be if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.



Track list:

No Regrets/Divide Your Mind Vengeance is What You Want Battle Scars Flamethrower Some Kind of Hell Raven Born Into Chaos Serpents Seduce Your Angels Taste of Lust No Flow Into Rage Bloodlines



