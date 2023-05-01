NECRØ

Album: Death Beats EP

Category: Dark Electro / Synthwave

Label: Regulator Records / Zerowork Records

Release Date: 2023-02-17

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





From the depths of the Portuguese underground comes NECRØ with the Death Beats EP, and if these six tracks are anything to go by, this will be a project to watch out for. Throughout its brief but arresting runtime, João Vairinhos plunges the listener into abysmally synthwave ambience supplanted by the ominous throb of mechanical rhythms and virulent bass; all the while, the voice of Sara Inglês wistfully hovers in the mix, chilled by chorus and reverb, and rarely deviating from a monotone space to only heighten the anxiety. If you’re looking for some semblance of melody to anchor you in the familiar, you’ll find it only in the cold synth tones that provide a tense accent to Inglês’ voice as on the opening “Surviving Pessimism” or in the violin-like passages of “Two Sides.” The latter track is especially noteworthy for its buildup from a hollow solemnity to funereal aggression of martial drums and muscular thrusts of distortion, while the almost Baroque keyboard arpeggios and swells of bass in the title track give rise to harmonized repetitions of “I’m hiding” and “Find me,” Inglês’ tone becoming more desperate as a subtle male accompaniment infuses a foreboding resignation to the end. Given Vairinhos’ pedigree in punk/hardcore and darkly outsider electro, along with his longtime partnerships with Inglês and mastering engineer Pedro Barceló, not to mention the horror movie predilections of synthwave, it’s perhaps no surprise that Death Beats is as strong a debut as it is – keenly executed and possessing a bleak clarity of vision.



Track list:

Surviving Pessimism Narcissist X Two Sides Without You Death Beats



NECRØ

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, Instagram

Regulator Records

Facebook, Bandcamp, Instagram