My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult

Album: Sleazy Action

Category: Industrial / Funk / Disco

Label: SleazeBox Records

Release Date: 2021-02-22





Entering its thirty-sixth year of making disco-tinged dark dance music, it can definitively be stated that there is no other band quite like My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult, having stitched a permanent presence in the fabric of the industrial scene and continuing the unique blend of sleaze, Satan, and sex. Sleazy Action is the band’s most recent remix record, showcasing 12 unreleased versions of various tracks pulled from the last 12 years of releases on Thrill Kill Kult’s own SleazeBox Records.

One can’t review a remix record without the inevitable comparison to the original tracks and it is worth noting that all of these remixes are produced by Buzz McCoy himself, taking a different approach on tracks he’d already produced for My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult and side projects Bomb Gang Girlz and Darling Kandie. As a result, they still maintain virtually all of the signature elements of the originals, but with a unique spin. On tracks like “Bella Piranha,” “Hell Kat Klub,” “Studio 21,” and “Royal Skull,” McCoy shifts the genre to more of a ‘90s techno/industrial direction, which still maintains a retro sound in line with what one would expect from the Kult (or multiple other electro/industrial groups from that era); however, in others like “Witchpunkrockstar,” “Want,” and “Monti Karlo,” the remixed versions feel less interesting than the original versions, rendering them mostly inessential.

When a band lasts as long as My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult has, it becomes unfair to compare the iconic past material with modern releases; too much time passes between albums that are typically consumed from completely changed (and matured) perspectives. The last several years of TKK’s existence – the window from which these tracks were curated – have been defined by sexy devil disco music that blatantly refuses to mature and be anything other than what it’s mostly become known for, and one’s enjoyment of this record is directly tied to your feelings on that ideal.



Track list:

My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult – Bella Piranha [Hot Shot Mix] My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult – Studio 21 [Titan Mix] My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult – Hell Kat Klub [Klit Klub Mix] Bomb Gang Girlz – Want [Cockadoodledoo Mix] My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult – Royal Skull [Karmakazi Mix] Darling Kandie – My Wicked Ways [Babylonia Mix] My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult – Witchpunkrockstar [Heavy Mental Mix] My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult – Monti Karlo [Kasino Mix] Buzz McCoy – Prism [Mata Hari Mix] Bomb Gang Girlz – All the Way [S.T.R.U.T. Mix] Buzz McCoy – Suite 16 [Love to Love Mix] My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult – Lone Road [Dead End Mix]



My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

SleazeBox Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter



Ryan H. (DoktorR)