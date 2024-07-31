My Dying Bride

Album: A Mortal Binding

Category: Doom / Death Metal

Label: Nuclear Blast

Release Date: 2024-04-19

Author: Owen Only (owen_only)





A Mortal Binding, the fifteenth album from Yorkshire-based quintet My Dying Bride is the first feature-length release from the band since 2019’s The Ghost of Orion, quenching a five year thirst for a new album from the doom/death metal legends. “Her Dominion” opens the album with doom-ridden sludge-like guitar chugs accompanied by pounding bass. In addition to Shaun MacGowan’s keyboards and strings, what stands out on this track, and also on “Thornwyck Hymn” and “The 2nd of Three Bells,” is Dan Mullins’ drumming. A Mortal Binding sees Mullins returning to the band’s drum throne for the first time since 2015’s Feel Misery, bringing deep kick drums, big crashes, and snare parts that are fantastically syncopated with the dynamics of the riffs in each song. The double-kick during the verses of the album’s second track is particularly cool.

Aaron Stainthorpe uses his signature blend of clean and growling/snarling vocals across the album; check out the opening track and the nine-minute opus “Crushed Embers” for instances of him flawlessly switching between the two styles. The band’s dramatically doomful vibe is beautifully demonstrated in “The Apocalyptist” with screeching artificial harmonics that sound like a siren’s scream and expansive strings that have an almost baroque feel to them. This 11-minute-plus song builds up and moves down several times with slow but heavy drums. Andrew Craighan’s multilayered acoustic, clean electric, and lightly distorted guitar riffs feature on “A Starving Heart” with the intro chord progressions lending to a medieval ambience, heavily building with bass, Mullins’ drums, and sustained strings to an epic crescendo. This epic build is also evident halfway through “Unthroned Creed,” during which a heavy instrumental section leads the second half of the song.

The production on A Mortal Binding is crisp and clear, the drums and guitars especially. Lena Abé’s bass could be a little higher in the mix on some songs and it would be nice to have more keyboard-led sections and maybe tonal variety, although the choir/vocal effect on “The 2nd of Three Bells” is haunting. My Dying Bride has been doing what they’re doing for 33 years, and this album doesn’t deviate stylistically from many of the band’s other releases, but that’s a good thing in this writer’s opinion.



Track list:

Her Dominion Thornwyck Hymn The 2nd of Three Bells Unthroned Creed The Apocalyptist A Starving Heart Crushed Embers



