Musk Ox

Album: Inheritance

Category: Neo-Folk / Experimental

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2021-07-09





Nature is often a canvas in which artists trace greater order and meaning, and it’s precisely this muse that Musk Ox invokes so adroitly in Inheritance, the band’s third album to date. These “wordless hymns of worry and wonder” begin aith Nathanael Larochette’s skeletal guitar, then fleshed out and restructured with cellist Raphael Weinroth-Browne (The Visit, Leprous), and violinist Evan Runge (The Night Watch). The ontological absence of vocals on the album affords a deeper appreciation of the stringed voices therein, and the mellifluous composition and mixing permit a rich sweetness and darkness to the trio’s songs, evoking the frissons of Ghosts I-IV, Scuro Chiaro, and In Rainbows – atmospheres of stark loneliness and glacial beauty.

“Inheritance (Part 2 – Hindsight)” is where the album begins to truly emerge, and then brood throughout the length of its nearly 18-minute odyssey. The tension and melancholy rise with verdant orchestral abandon, the guitar quietly suturing an irregular Dream Theatre-esque melody in some mysterious time signature to the plangent pangs of the cello and violin, eventually dropping to as much of a chug as any bowed instrument can offer; this hearkens to much of Rammstein’s iconic Mutter. “Ritual” offers perhaps the folksiest timbre to the album, but Larochette’s guitar underpins the song with a distinctively prog flair, a Mastodon-infused syncopated cadence, whereas “Memoriam” precipitates an ethereal, somber, yet somehow joyful air – the sense of the passage of time, the seasons unfolding. It’s exactly in this collective sense of stringed vibrations that the physic and substance of nature is appreciably apostrophized by the band: the sense of transformation, storms, and silences. Inheritance is a polished and proud album that swaggers both boldly and beautifully.



Track list:

Inheritance (Part 1 – Premonition) Inheritance (Part 2 – Hindsight) Memoriam Ritual Weightless



Colin Andrew MacDougall (VexationsandtheVile)