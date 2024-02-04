MTVoid

Album: Matters Knot, Pt. 1

Category: Experimental / Ambient / Progressive

Label: Lobal Orning

Release Date: 2023-11-10

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





The ennui of the lockdowns proved to be a creative boon for many musicians; among them were Justin Chancellor and Peter Mohamed as Matters Knot, Pt. 1 sees the pair returning to their MTVoid collaboration after nearly a decade. The pair created the album in a musically and lyrically disparate and nonlinear fashion, and it certainly shows as one traverses through its seven tracks, beginning with the cosmic expanses of noisily ambient electronics and diverging layers of dissonant bass and vocal melodies on “Death Survives,” and concluding with the grinding industrial melancholy of “Magmaficent,” which showcases Chancellor’s resonant bass tone and his distorted spoken word. With its themes surrounding man succumbing to intransigent systems and the inhumanity of technology, Mohamed and Chancellor do well to relegate the machines to a textural device, allowing the organic instrumentation to shine brightest – from the presence of drummer Aric Improta providing a frenetic groove to mesh with Chancellor’s gritty tone on “Propagator,” to the almost jazzy breaks and nasally harmonica-like synths of “Scanner Void,” Andy Morin providing a bit of his own reverberant touch to the track.

Throughout Matters Knot, Mohamed’s gravelly voice evokes Blixa Bargeld at his wildest, vacillating measuredly between throaty spoken passages, unhinged and embittered shouts, and faint hints of melody and chanting, particularly on the aforementioned “Scanner Void,” “Lilt,” and “MaBeLu,” wherein he slithers amid dripping electronics, catchily repeating “Down, down, down to the darkness of cataclysms.” In stark contrast is Isabel Munoz-Newsome’s contribution to “Drop-Out,” as her expressive, acerbic, and subtly layered tone defiantly states, “I reject the teachings” and “You all know my name” with an assertive Jarboe-like quality, concluding on the discordant coda, “That’s just how I like it.” There is satisfaction in the fact that neither Chancellor nor Mohamed took to any notion of accessibility, instead retaining the artful and exploratory qualities of their respective backgrounds and simply pursuing them in other directions. You won’t hear anything that sounds specifically like TOOL or Sweet Noise, but the musical DNA is detectable; furthermore, the irony of the band’s name is laid bare as the dense production values ensure that the experience is anything but an empty void. One wonders what Part 2 will have in store, but hopefully, we won’t have to wait another 10 years for the answer.



Track list:

Death Survives Lilt Propagator Drop-Out Scanner Void MaBeLu Magmaficent



