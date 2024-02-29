MSEA

Album: Our Daily Apocalypse Walk

Category: Electronic / Experimental

Label: Why Not? Plötuútgáfa!

Release Date: 2023-09-15

Author: Trubie Turner (Flexei)





MSEA is the solo project of Iceland’s Maria-Carmela Raso, and immediately brings up the question: What is it with Icelandic genre-defying female musicians? It may be unfair to compare MSEA to luminaries like Björk and Myrkur or the scores of other female artists bursting out of this small country because of geography alone, but there still seems to be something that ties these artists together in their uncompromising ability to blend genres and influences.

The opening track, “Wasting Your Time / You Left Me No Choice” feels a bit overly amorphous as it rejects typical beat structures, largely repeats the latter part of its title with varied amounts of distortion and pitch changes, and is ultimately a bit too easily dismissed as an extended intro track. “Mouth of the Face of the Sea” feels more like a true unveiling of MSEA’s style as it sinks into a smooth trip-hop sounds similar to acts like Portishead, and smashes it into an IDM blender to bring in splashes of acts like Autechre and Aphex Twin. “Sap of the Sun” shows off a great skill of blending traditional and electronic instruments as subtle clarinet and pulsating beats meet in a future film noir clash. Similarly, “Many Years West of Her” mixes marching drumrolls and bombastic electronic arrangements with a cabaret styled vocal performance that gives the track a fascinatingly discordant and refreshing sound. “Lungs Are For Breathing” also offers up a sound out-of-time as the jazzy vocals, bass guitar, and drums give way to a speaker-punishing electronic bass assault.

Our Daily Apocalypse Walk is not the sort of album one often craves, and it doesn’t necessarily have the hooks that will bring someone back to it often, but it constantly impresses during its playtime. The cornucopia of styles melded into a cohesive and unique sound are a wonder to behold. Not to again harp on geography, but one must wonder how so many unique musicians come from a country with a population smaller than the state of Wyoming.



Track list:

Wasting Your Time / You Left Me No Choice Mouth of the Face of the Sea Sap of the Sun It’s Got a Little Ring to It Many Years West of Her Don’t Walk Alone at Night Lungs Are For Breathing Our Daily Apocalypse Walk



