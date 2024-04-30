Mourneress

Album: A Rooted Sorrow

Category: Dark Ambient / Spoken Word

Label: Tragedy Productions

Release Date: 2023-11-19

Author: Colin Andrew MacDougall (VexationsandtheVile)





Emerging with a debut work that channels the Swedish royalty of Atrium Carceri and Desiderii Marginis, as well as the northern Californian sensibilities of Chelsea Wolfe, Mourneress offers A Rooted Sorrow as a verdant funerary rite. Employing sparse piano, strings, and varied vocal stylings, it’s one part minimalist folk, one part dark ambient, and a pinch of poetry nestled in a natural foil. The prevailing sentiments of bereavement and senescence permeate the texture of the album as minor melodies and a general sparseness give a spartan, autumnal vibe to the beautifully sung and soulfully spoken lyrics. “The Sleepwalker’s Refuge” blends poetry with sung vocal lines, adding a real sense of narrative, whereas “Беспризорники (Waifs)” invokes the sense of a musical monologue in its alternation of those styles.

Several instrumental pieces punctuate the album as “Pearl Pallor,” “Bewail,” and “Exhausted Quietude” add instances of deeper introspection. Moments of natural connection emerge in songs like “Уныние (Despondency),” where warm, decaying piano leads a minor melody atop the sound of gulls baying, whereas “Преисполнившись печалями дождей (Feel Deeply the Sadness of the Rains)” continues the melancholy beauty, a brief peal of thunder ushering the presence of nature into the song. Some less conspicuous potential inspirations or likenesses come through in “All My Hopes Are Just Dead Butterflies,” which veers a little into Radiohead “Motion Picture Soundtrack” territory, with swelling woodwind-like textures blending into strings, while “I’m Numb in My Grief” invites the sound of flames as it invokes the dimming of autumn and the shedding of life, human and natural alike; one thinks of “Spring” by GGGOLDDD in all of its beautiful dirge-like qualities.

Ultimately, A Rooted Sorrow is a wonderfully downplayed and stark example of the potential of dark ambient – cinematic, brooding, and unapologetically poignant, making for an undoubtedly strong debut for Mourneress.



Track list:

Embrace of Fading Sun Уныние (Despondency) Угасание (Extinction) All My Hopes Are Just Dead Butterflies The Sleepwalker’s Refuge Pearl Pallor Беспризорники (Waifs) Преисполнившись печалями дождей (Feel Deeply the Sadness of the Rains) Сломленный бурей (Storm-Broken) Реквием (Requiem) Эпилог (Epilogue) Bewail I’m Numb in My Grief Exhausted Quietude



Mourneress

SoundCloud, Bandcamp, Instagram

Tragedy Productions

Website, FAcebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram