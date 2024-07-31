Motel Transylvania

Album: Generation Lost

Category: Industrial / Metal

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2023-10-02

Author: Duke Togo (Golgo13)





From Savona, Italy comes Motel Transylvania with Generation Lost, the band’s sophomore release. Drawing on the notion of generations being reflective of a mental and emotional state rather than a specific time or place, the band’s music pursues themes of passion, lust, and anger, all set to a fiery industrial/metal thrust that should please fans of Lord of the Lost, The Silverblack, DOPE, or Zeromancer. If that doesn’t sound like a particularly flattering description, that’s deliberate, for although the album is a finely crafted piece of work, it’s almost unremarkably so. Every song is a neat and slickly produced package of industrial/metal – Fish’s bass and Taison Gore’s guitar riffs strike with surgical precision amid tightly programmed sequences and rhythms, Leo Wayan’s drumming adding just the right amount of organic power; all the while, Toxi’s vocals are melodious and full of emotion. So, what’s the problem?

Well, it doesn’t take long for Generation Lost to lose steam and meander in its own formulas. Things begin nicely enough with the martial drums and symphonic electronics of “Caligo” leading into the aggressive force of “To Hell,” the lyric of “We’re just the promise with nothing to say” proving a little more prophetic than the band might’ve intended. Songs like the title track, “Plastic World,” “Behind the Storm,” and “Firmament” all seem to follow similar verse/chorus progressions that are ready and ripe for radio consumption. “Taste of You” has a great bridge section with synth arpeggios and lovely vocals that make for a celestial classical vibe, and “Another Way to Choose” has one of the more dynamic choruses on the album. But again, everything just falls into a standard that renders what should’ve been a white hot sonic assault a lukewarm dalliance. The one exception to this is “Rise and Fall,” the de facto ballad, and wouldn’t you know it – it’s the last song on the album, not counting a sparse electronic remix of “Generation Lost.”

This isn’t to say that simplicity is a bad thing in itself, and Motel Transylvania has enough quality in the production and performance to make Generation Lost a solid listen. I’ll even bet that the band’s live shows are incredibly fun and engaging, the songs just right to get an audience pumped up for a solid 40-minute set. If that’s all you want in an industrial/metal album, then Generation Lost provides… but only just so.



Track list:

Caligo To Hell Taste of You Plastic World Behind the Storm In My Mind Generation Lost Another Way to Choose Firmament Rise and Fall Generation Lost [Remix by Vrolok LaVey]



