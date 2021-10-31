Morgue VVitch

Album: Midnight Sun of Summer Remixed

Category: Darkwave / Witch House / Electro

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2021-05-28





Tara Saavedra has proven a force to be reckoned with as she brings her skills to the fore with Morgue VVitch. Debuting on Halloween of 2020 with the “Midnight Sun of Summer” single, her music weaves a majestic web of sparse electronic beats and sustained drones of mystical ambience create a bedrock upon which trickling synths and Saavedra’s rich and melodic voice hovers witchy and welcoming. The song is sophisticated in its simplicity, the arrangement breathing with the cold darkness of a northern twilight. Now, the song is given the remix treatment by some of the scene’s biggest luminaries, a testament to the collaborative spirit that Saavedra has cultivated over the years. Among those featured, Ghost-Youth’s rendition is certainly a standout for its ambient/IDM transposition of Morgue VVitch’s original melody upon a trippy instrumental that alters the rhythm and key, the spacious beats and pads creating a marvelous interpretation. The Rain Within and Sigint make for a pair of synthwave alterations, the first one’s bouncy bass dancing around the simplicity of the vocal melody, while the latter infuses some percolating textures befitting a John Carpenter or Claudio Simonetti film score. Similarly, the post-industrial distortion of Stoneburner contrasts with the proto-techno/EBM directness of Slighter, while Caustic’s mix is expectedly whimsical in the straightforwardness of its beat and approach. Alas Psyence Fiction’s mix falls short as the addition of dissonance metallic beats and a bristling bass drone simply fail to coalesce with the vibrancy of Morgue VVitch’s song, and while Satanic Hispanic effectively mangles the track into a decidedly darker version befitting the artist’s own blasphemous atmosphere, it’s a bit monotonous, though thankfully short. Plvgues concludes the proceedings almost a bookend to the collection, the more pronounced beats and synth effects ultimately remaining true to the original song in such a way that it’s not altogether different. Of course, any remix collection is by definition a mixed bag, and the hits outweigh the misses on Midnight Sun of Summer Remixed. As Morgue VVitch continues to hone her craft, already making a splash with collaborations and live performances, this writer can’t help but to eagerly anticipate what uncanny journey she’ll be taking us on next.



Track list:

Midnight Sun of Summer [Extended Mix] Midnight Sun of Summer [The Rain Within Remix] Midnight Sun of Summer [Satanic Hispanic Remix] Midnight Sun of Summer [Ghost-Youth Remix] Midnight Sun of Summer [Slighter Remix] Midnight Sun of Summer [Caustic Remix] Midnight Sun of Summer [Stoneburner Remix] Midnight Sun of Summer [Psyence Fiction Remix] Midnight Sun of Summer [Sigint Remix] Midnight Sun of Summer [Plvgues Remix]



Morgue VVitch

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)