Monomorte

Album: The Wiccan

Category: Witch house / Industrial / Dark Ambient

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2021-10-31





It’s always nice to see a synthesis of genres well executed, and The Wiccan is precisely this – part industrial, dark ambience, and witch house, Danny Ryder’s homage to Gerald Gardner explores the textures and trappings of Wicca. Overall, the fusion of the tribal and electronic is adroitly done. “New Forest Coven” gets down into proper Death Grips sub-bass territory, spa-like Zen laced with Euro club chill, and although enjoyable, it does present as almost too bass heavy. “The Book of Shadows” is perhaps the clubbiest number on the album, trancelike and danceable, but it also resounds with a certain Skinny Puppy loneliness and charm. Numbers like “Invoke the Goddess” and “The Path” channel plenty of club-friendly synths and spa-soaked pads, whereas ones like “Do Gods Dream?” and “The Witchfather” are more straight up club-trap, with a side of shoegaze. With many sonic and symbolic undertones and its tasteful production, The Wiccan is an interesting homage and meditation on ritualism, the mystical, and more. Although at times it suffers some moments in horse latitudes, fans of trap, post-industrial, and dark ambience will appreciate Ryder’s musical homage to Wicca with a subwoofer or their entheogen of choice.



Track list:

The Turning The Initiate Invoke the Goddess The Ritual Circle (Rite I) The Book of Shadows New Forest Coven The Path The Mill (Rite II) The Temple Do Gods Dream? The Witchfather Skyclad (Bonus Track) The Mirror (Bonus Track)



Colin Andrew MacDougall (VexationsandtheVile)