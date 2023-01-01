Mona Mur

Album: Snake Island

Category: Industrial

Label: GIVE/TAKE

Release Date: 2022-09-30





While Snake Island may only be the third solo album from Mona Mur, she is low-key royalty in the industrial world. With a history spanning back to the ‘80s in collaborations with Einstürzende Neubauten alumni, she has brought a sultry artistic cabaret style to every project she has been involved with for decades. However, that output has been sporadic and may not have made the waves in the U.S. as it did overseas until her first 2009 collaboration with En Esch, which was a stunning revisit of her early work.

Mona Mur blends a post-punk attitude with slow guitar driven industrial and an almost Frank Zappa-like experimental, artistic vibe that permeates her work. She then brings it all together with a calm, sultry vocal style reminiscent of Madeline Kahn in Blazing Saddles. Her previous collaboration with En Esch has obviously had an impact on her as Snake Island feels like a continuation of that style. Interestingly, En Esch does guest guitar work on “Rake,” but many of the other tracks, such as “Dream Rider” and “Maniplulator,” sound more like their previous collaborations. “Venus and Mars” seem to break away from that style a bit, offering a rich, subtle orchestration behind the slow epic beat of the track. Mur also makes room for the occasional odd track like “Tiny House” that despite its repetition of lyrics and odd riff, has a bizarre charm. Perfectly encapsulating Mur’s bold approach to the album, she even tackles the often covered but nearly untouchable “Ace of Spades,” and while the original remains the definitive version, Mur’s take on the track does offer an interesting interpretation of this classic while giving it her own distinctive flair.

After 40-some years in the music business, Mur continues to impress as she reinvents and adapts her sound and incorporates new tools in her arsenal, while still offering a distinct creative voice. Even her tracks where she gets a bit overly artsy and odd, she still manages to be interesting, which is a feat most artists can only dream of. Mona Mur still proves to be an auteur whose intoxicating musical vision will resonate for many years to come.



Track list:

Dream Rider Manipulator Shades Ace of Spade Schieldwall Warriors Venus and Mars Tiny House Rake Your Eyes



Mona Mur

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

GIVE/TAKE

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Trubie Turner (Flexei)