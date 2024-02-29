Missing in Stars

Album: Perfusing the Circuit

Category: Electro / Synthpop

Label: Infacted Recordings

Release Date: 2023-09-01

Author: Ryan James (DreamXE)





Milwaukee’s Missing in Stars is the one-man project of Dan Gunther, self-described as being influenced by such acts as VNV Nation and Gary Numan. While Gunther’s brand of synthpop does share the melodies and fine songwriting the aforementioned acts possess, his unique style manages to stand alone without sounding derivative as he continues to make his mark with his sophomore record, Perfusing the Circuit.

Said style is immediately evident with the opening “Nothing But Lov’n,” where Gunther balances more delicate synths with harder programming that builds to an infectious, rocking chorus. Indeed, despite the synth heavy sound, Gunther manages to make many of his songs have a very “rock” feel in their arrangements and structure. A very similar formula serves him well in tracks like “Playback,” and especially the standout cut “The Sinners,” where his knack for catchy synth programming is accompanied with a strong vocal performance that leads to one of the strongest hooks on the record. Elsewhere, Gunther does a fine job with a more traditional synthpop sound; “Fight” averts from the dancefloor to focus more on his impassioned vocals and some simple yet effective programming, while “Just Wait” injects a bit of mellow synthwave smoothness, giving each track a distinctive flavor to stand out. “The Tides” is another definite highlight, a dancefloor smash that balances a beckoning beat with the sort of distinctive vocal style Gunther does so well, accompanied by catchy-as-hell synth leads that ensure the song will stick long after the floor empties and the club closes.

Perfusing the Circuit is a fine showcase for Dan Gunther’s skills as a producer and songwriter. It’s not a stretch to say that if he chose to trade synths for chunky guitars that Missing in Stars could make a splash as a very solid alt. rock act, but it’s to Gunther’s credit that he manages to carve himself a more singular musical path. A very solid offering from an act worth keeping an eye on.



Track list:

Nothing But Lov’n Fight The Sinners Skeletons The Tides Lion Just Wait Fall into Love Bittersweet Playback Fight (Fight For Your Ending) [Kiss Is Kill Remix]



