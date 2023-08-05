Miscellen

Album: Silver Tongued Psychodrome

Category: Post-Rock / Experimental

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2023-06-16

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





For this fourth album, Miscellen adheres rather closely to the psychedelic and meditative post-rock allure that the band has established for itself, deviating only in the most minute facets. While there was a delightful oddity to the previous three records being released exactly one-year-to-the-day apart, it’s perhaps fitting that Silver Tongued Psychodrome should enter after only 10 months with an urgency and sense of imperative; the band needed these songs to be released, lest they fester and finally devour the psyche for lack of contact.

Those familiar with Miscellen’s past output will likely not be too surprised by the noisy effervescence of Rick Furr’s and Jason Sevanick’s guitars drenched in distortion and reverb, creating walls of sound like the desert winds howling atop Joe King’s robust drumming. Sparkling acoustic and clean tones appear sporadically, while the soloing never veering into histrionic showmanship, the scrapes and chordal growls of a song like “Rosewater” adding a creeping menace to complement Tyler Wolosin’s breathy and echoing vocals, the static pops and crackles of the cables coming loose from the amplifiers making for a disconcerting conclusion to the track. There’s a decidedly angst-ridden vibe to lines like “Just because u can, u-shnt / but u gunna,” sounding very much like A Perfect Circle, though Wolosin has seemingly not shied away from such comparisons on past Miscellen efforts. On the other hand, Kim Dylla’s fiery performance on the opening “Peach” starts Silver Tongued Psychodrome off rather strongly, wailing with a balance of fury and vulnerability that she again presents on “Freak Out at Funland,” with Rodney Anonymous’ spoken word appearing like a demented ringleader to match the terrifying whimsy of Sevanick’s organ touches. There’s an implied eroticism to the aforementioned “Rosewater” and especially “X,” with Ego Likeness vocalist Donna Lynch appearing raspy and despondent, her ghostly howls atop a bluesy cadence, both tracks evoking a jazzy night drive in a David Lynch movie.

The preceding album saw a decline in the use of electronic elements that had previously provided some tonal variety; on Silver Tongued Psychodrome, they are completely absent, replaced entirely by the pure organic ambience of reverb, distortion, and feedback. Well, it’s not as if Miscellen is necessarily aiming for notions of reinvention – there’s a feeling of contentment in simply plugging in and playing, allowing the musical mind to drift indulgently into atmospherically rocking out, and Silver Tongued Psychodrome certainly fits that bill. Was this album more of a stopover along the journey to Black Mandala II rather than a destination unto itself?



Track list:

Peach U-shnt Rosewater Freak Out at Funland Monkey Fist X Bicycle Day Memento



Miscellen

Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram