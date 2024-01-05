Miscellen

Album: Contrablonde

Category: Post-Rock / Experimental

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2023-10-31

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





If the preceding Silver Tongued Psychodrome broke from the path of release dates set by Miscellen’s first three albums, Contrablonde breaks even further as the D.C. band’s second album of 2023. However, where this album does follow suit is in the minimal use of electronics, mostly opting for the more organically psychedelic post-rock vibe the group has established. As the album serves thematically as a response to rapid advances in technology leading to the distillation of human ethics and the subjugation of consciousness, forcing us to question reality in a continually dehumanized world, this approach not only seems appropriate, but imperative. Oh, synths do appear in sparse amounts on tracks like the slowly brooding and slightly jazzy “Oh No, Not Again,” interacting with the feedback and guitar effects to augment the lyrics and Donna Lynch’s ethereal vocals. But nominally, such atmospheres are produced more by the use of spacious reverbs and other production touches as the interplay of Jason Sevanick and Rick Furr on the guitars creates a swirling, occasionally mesmerizing ambience that is sure to remind some of Kyuss or even The Cult in their dreamier moments; add to that Joe King’s powerful drumming along with Willy Malo’s trumpets on “Lost Cause” and “Quick Six” adorning the exchanging time signatures of 6/8 and 4/4, plus a bit of organ and vibraphone on the latter track, and one has the ingredients for a primal yet meditative sonic milieu. Oh, and let’s not forget the vocals as Monica D’s acerbic and biting narrations on “Pushing the Rope” and “Back in the Cut” play well against the emotive wails of Tyler Wolosin on “Sugarbush” and “Seeds of Surveillance,” leaving Sevanick’s throaty rasp to add a requisite touch of cringe to the lyrics of “Gift.” As has been evident in Miscellen’s music up to now, complex chord progressions are cast aside in preference for wistful and tense monotonal passages, which although far from boring does seem to be wearing just a bit thin after five albums… just a bit. Still, consistency has its place, and releasing two albums in a year is no small feat.



Track list:

Writhe Oh No, Not Again Pushing the Rope Sugarbush Seeds of Surveillance Quick Six Gift Back in the Cut Lost Cause



Miscellen

Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram