Metroland

Album: 4.0 EP

Category: Synthpop

Label: Alfa Matrix

Release Date: 2022-06-24





Since 2012’s Mind the Gap, Metroland has cemented itself firmly as a stalwart entity of technopop. While the Kraftwerk comparisons are something the band at this point is unable to escape, it’s clear when taking any auditory tour of the back catalog that the voice of Metroland is distinct and delivers in a way that is warm, and undeniably, perfectly electronic.

Carrying on the warm sounds of modernity in motion, 4.0 is the band’s first EP in a countdown series to a new full-length concept album, 0, and from the opening discordant bass synth on the first track to the last note of the EP, it’s clear the band has quite a story to tell. All four tracks are variants built around a two chord motif that evolves and grows, twisting and turning, yet never losing the flow of tangible electricity throughout. “1” and “2” are fairly similar in style, while “3” sees an almost Technotronic vibe color the chord pattern, and “4” pushes the envelope and dabbles with adding less predictable elements to the mix.

The familiar lovingly crafted beeps and bloops patterned over driving synth drums with instruction manual-esque passages read by synthetic voices are all here and ready to play, but it’s clear that 4.0 is a brilliant introduction to an exciting new chapter in the band’s history that pushes forward, while fondly looking back at the same time. With allusions to the inspiration behind the upcoming 0 hinted at on social media, Passenger A and S have many journeys to take the audience on yet.



Track list:

1 2 3 4



Stitch Mayo (StitchM)