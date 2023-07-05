Menschdefekt

Album: Recombination

Category: Industrial / EBM

Label: Infacted Recordings

Release Date: 2022-11-24

Author: Stitch Mayo (StitchM)





Menschdefekt has been known for a unique blend of genres, resulting in a heavy and danceable sound that hits notably brighter and pushes the envelope in heavier places Colony 5 would only have skirted across the surface of. This is especially notable in the aggressive tonality of Recombination, with “Violence (No End in Sight)” kicking things off as a vast dancefloor filler, as well as the stellar Teknovore remix. Both versions deliver superbly on the hopeful yet apprehensive tones that make this worthy of being a futurepop anthem for the 2020s. Of particular note are the two collaborations on the album, both excellent by their own merits – “Emptiness” features Mechanical Moth’s Ivy on vocal duties, the atmosphere contrasting with her highly emotive delivery to really emphasize the desperation in the apocalyptic lyrics, and “Secular Days” with Jay Taylor, a.k.a. J:Dead, an immense lesson in vocal power and a sublime melding of electronic styles.

As his last album with Menschdefekt, Fredrik Croona’s ability to dip into the crunchier vocal textures is impressive, particularly on “The Final Hour” and “Break Free,” both of which possessing a thematic requirement for both aggression and hope. “Arcade Life” is a surprisingly fun track, which serves as an ode to and criticism of gaming. MissSuicide’s remix of “The Final Hour” with its impeccable production and seamless integration of new elements, firmly pulls the track into stompy industrial territory, anchoring around an even stompier percussion backline.

It has to be noted that there is a discernible overreliance on film samples throughout, which in some instances detracts from the impact of the chosen message. Perhaps a more subtle approach, one that hints at the story and evokes the listener’s imagination, could create a deeper connection. However, it is worth noting that Menschdefekt does offer a refreshing departure from the typical choices heard in the genre with unexpected selections like The Notebook. This demonstrates the band’s willingness to explore new creative territory within the industrial realm.

In its entirety, Recombination exudes an unmistakable reverence for the early 2000s futurepop pioneers, serving as a heartfelt homage that conveys a powerful message. The record functions as a poignant love letter, assuring the past that the flickering flame of minor optimism for the future persists, even in the face of a reality that may not align with initial hopes and aspirations.



Track list:

Intro Violence (No End in Sight) Emptiness Hurt Break Free The Calling Secular Days Tempus Futurum The Final Hour Place in Time Arcade Life Giana Sisters Violence [Teknovore Remix] The Final Hour [MissSuicide Remix] Violence [Mechanical Moth Remix] The Final Hour [TBA Remix]



