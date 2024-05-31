Melodywhore

Album: I Kneed a Drink Did Eye

Category: Electro / Post-Industrial

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2024-05-01

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





James Reyna’s resume of remixes, production, and guest appearances reads like a who’s who of the current underground alternative and electro/industrial scene, so it should come as no surprise that his latest album under the guise of Melodywhore would boast such an impressive array of collaborators. With such a title as I Kneed a Drink Did Eye, one might expect the music to be some sort of soundtrack for a party during the end times; however, the overarching tone is more sardonic, and even a bit sneering, thanks in no small part to the various vocal stylings at play. This is particularly evident on songs featuring Velocity of Tears, like “Pay to Pray,” “The EИD,” or “Willow,” the vocal tone best described as Tim Sköld meets Jared Louche, while Daz Sharp’s appearance on “A Slower Burning Candle” adds a more robust and muscular quality that is well complemented by Roger Ebner’s saxophones, making for a delicious helping of electro-noir. Such could also be said of “Bloodstained,” on which Kimberly of Bow Ever Down soars passionately atop slow and insistent rhythms and the grating chug of guitar, creating a contrast that enhances the venomous flavor of the lyrics. Jane Jensen adds a saccharine melancholy to “Gave It Up” as the instrumental interplay of Reyna and Dogtablet’s Martin King juxtaposes shoegazing brightness in the verses with an acerbic fervor in the chorus; King reappears on the groovy cyberfunk of “Lights Out,” while Cat Hall’s signature emotion and harmonies on “Opaque” resonate with the same lusciousness as her Dissonance collaborations with Melodywhore.

Perhaps more striking on the album than the vocal contributions is Reyna’s adept production, culling from disparate elements to craft a distinct sonic identity. Sophisticated arrangements and tonal selection elevates the tracks beyond the verse/chorus formulae, such as in “White Flight,” in which J. Robot sings with an almost new wave swagger atop metallic bass and electronics, a sustained synth lead resonating with the emotive lyrics about violent racial divides in the modern world – think early Human League crossed with Peter Gabriel. There’s also the bluesy bravado of “Thick as Thieves,” Dan Milligan’s strident drumming and Mellow’s voice pleading “Please don’t take my radiance” atop ghostly ambient passages, while Reyna and Jean-Marc Lederman urgently start the whole album off with brassy bursts and persistent bass sequences. The title track does finally conclude things with a welcome flippancy, Reyna, Jensen, and Hall chanting “I need a drink, motherfucker” over a cocky shuffle that already sounds like the greatest barroom singalong you’ve never heard, strengthened by Pee Wee Pimpin’s rather catchy rapping that brings I Kneed a Drink Did Eye to a satisfying end.

Not unlike similar efforts by the likes of Dogtablet, Spoils of Grace, The Joy Thieves… oh hey, all of them are here on this album too… what we are given is a fine exhibition of talents curated by Reyna into a cohesive and poignant collection. Although the album may not set the scene on fire, solid songwriting and production abound to make I Kneed a Drink Did Eye a darkly enjoyable ride worth taking.



Track list:

Misinformation Gave It Up Pay to Pray Lights Out Dreary Heart Goodbye Willow Bloodstained Every Time Thick as Thieves White Flight Opaque A Slower Burning Candle The EИD I Kneed a Drink Did Eye



Meloywhore

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram