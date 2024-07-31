Meiko Kaji (梶芽衣子)

Album: Ginchō Wataridori (銀蝶渡り鳥) (Re-Issue)

Category: Japanese Pop / Jazz

Label: WeWantSounds

Release Date: 2024-02-23

Author: Chris Letourneau (DJ_Crossover)





Fans of cult Japanese cinema will no doubt remember the 1972 Yakuza classic Ginchō Wataridori (known in the west as Wandering Ginza Butterfly), which featured the immensely talented starlet Meiko Kaji as its bold and fresh-faced heroine, one who served as both a badass one-woman wrecking crew and proto-feminist icon during a time when such things simply didn’t exist in Japan. What those same viewers may not have known, however, is that Ms. Kaji was also responsible for the film’s theme song, a sultry and soulful ballad that not only managed to encompass the overall vibe of the film itself, but also helped to enchant the soul of an entire era for Japanese culture as a whole. Blending together several western musical styles along with more traditional Japanese sensibilities, “Ginchō Wataridori” is a rather fitting opener to an album that at the time helped to push the boundaries of popular music within the rapidly evolving post-war Japanese society and its increasingly culturally adaptive citizenry. Drifting between the bluesy “Ginchou Burūsu” and the more traditional Koto/flute-based “Jingi Komoriuta,” every song off of Ginchō Wataridori feels like taking a casual stroll across cultures and even through time itself to a simpler, more relaxed, and nostalgic time as it invites you to sit back, take your shoes off, and stay for a while as you take in all that it has to offer. Perhaps a perfect example of this effect is the midway offering “Hakodate Monogatari,” whose soft bass notes and smooth saxophone sound like it could have been ripped straight from the smoky Jazz clubs of the 1930s, yet surprisingly would sound completely at home in similar venues of today as well. A few other standout tracks are “Kokoro Nokori” and “Shitto,” both of which feature rather unexpected Spanish inspired melodies heavily reminiscent of the South American Tango tradition. While listening to the varied and unique offerings that each track brings, it’s almost impossible not to take note of the craft and care that went into creating every note. Of course, the single unifying factor that brings all of these elements together is Ms. Kaji’s beautifully evocative and captivating voice, the alluring yet powerful sound of a megastar in the making, of a woman who can’t help but draw every eye (and ear) in the house to her performance. Unfortunately, it is those same exact elements which once helped make this album a breakout success during its initial run that hinder it during the second, as while it is just as beautifully crafted now as it was then, it just doesn’t seem like enough new and updated material has been added to help bring it into the modern era, let alone to today’s audience. While the 12 songs on Ginchō Wataridori really do capture a unique time and place in musical and cultural history, one can’t help but wonder if that nostalgia factor alone is truly enough to warrant a second printing so many decades later beyond giving another chance for collectors and fans of the film to fill an empty spot on their shelves. Perhaps only time itself will tell.



Track list:

Ginchō Wataridori (銀蝶渡り鳥) Jingi Komoriuta (仁義子守唄) Koini Inochio (恋に命を) Ginchō Burūsu (銀蝶ブルース) Hakodate Monogatari (はこだて物語) Inochino Namida (命の涙) Hamabeno Meruhen (浜辺のメルヘン) Yogirino Sukina Anata (夜霧のすきな貴方) Kanashī Egao (悲しい笑顔) Kokoro Nokori (心のこり) Shitto (嫉妬) Aieno Kitai (愛への期待)



