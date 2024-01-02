Megaherz

Album: In Teufels Namen

Category: Industrial / Metal / Neue Deutsche Härte

Label: Napalm Records

Release Date: 2023-08-11

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





It’s perhaps no wonder, at least to longtime fans and proponents of the style, that Megaherz has been one of the most enduring acts in Neue Deutsche Härte for 30 years. To celebrate in style, In Teufels Namen marks the band’s tenth studio effort, with the very title and cover art already indicating what devilish treats are in store for listeners… well, that’s the idea, and if you’re a fan of NDH, the album doesn’t disappoint. From the onset of the opening title track, Megaherz is delivering as forcefully as ever the industrialized and danceable metal flavorings they always have, full of scorching guitar and keyboard licks, drums that strike with the unrelenting power of a freight train, and Lex Wohnhaas’ rhythmically hopping vocals all rising to an intense and dramatic chorus. And there’s plenty more where that came from in songs like the catchy “Freigeist,” the pummeling “Der König Der Dummen,” and “Menschenhasser,” with the repetitions of the title alone making for an irresistible chant. The same could be said of “Engelsgesicht” if only the band hadn’t lingered so long on the last iteration of the chorus, while the closing “Auf dem Weg Zur Sonne” begins as a somber piano ballad with a familiar chord progression before gradually building to an explosive chorus of chugging NDH bombast – it would’ve been nice to hear Megaherz applying more of these kinds of arrangements on the record, but the gothic balladry of “Kannst du Den Himmel Sehn?” and the nocturnal atmosphere of “Rabenherz” at least offer up a little more variety. All of these nuances remain within the framework of the style that Megaherz has cultivated for three decades, and there’s really no reason that should change too drastically. Sadly, this has the added consequence of In Teufels Namen not exactly standing out in the band’s discography – not at all bad, but little more than an ordinary album from Megaherz. Of course, this does make the title of “In the Devil’s Name” and the image of Wohnhaas as a demonic pope upon a throne of machine guns all the more tongue-in-cheek, which suits the inherent kitsch of Neue Deutsche Härte… but hey, rock and metal are supposed to be the devil’s music, right?



Track list:

In Teufels Namen Rabenherz Engelsgesicht Freigeist Kannst du Den Himmel Sehn? Der König Der Dummen Amnesie Alles Arschlöcher Menschenhasser Ich Hasse (Epilog) Auf dem Weg Zur Sonne



