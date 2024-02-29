Mechanical Vein

Album: The Storm You Can’t Contain

Category: Dark Bass / Drum & Bass / Industrial

Label: Hybrid Blak Records

Release Date: 2023-04-06

Author: Owen Only (OwenOnly)





The Storm You Can’t Contain, the sophomore album from dark bass maestro Mechanical Vein (MV), expands upon the ballistic heavy drum & bass energy introduced in 2020’s Emotion Blur: Selections. Fans will know this L.A. expat, now based in London, as an acolyte of Venezuelan genre-melding pioneer Zardonic with MV having collaborated on his 2023 single “Death By the Bassline.”

The tone of The Storm You Can’t Contain is immediately set when the opening track “New Blood” blasts into a tight, syncopated beat that guides edgy and vampiric rap vocals. This is definitely a drum & (heavy synth) bass album, but there are some exceptions. “Feel Your Noise” has a snare track suggestive of an industrial marching band, but overall, has more of a groove compared to the style evident elsewhere. As per the Zardonic method, MV has weaved an array of styles into this album; for example, the drum track in “VANTA BLAK” has an almost old-school DJ Hype jungle vibe to it. The deep expansive bass lines throughout the record, especially apparent on “No Light City” and “Ghost Town” shake the bones with repeated “wha-wah-whomf” fist punching wobbles that will tremble the walls of any club.

Taken as a whole, MV’s vocal style across the album has an undeniably industrial feel. Snarly, rap, or spoken-word type lyrical expulsions are evident on “Cemetery Wind” and “All Gods Fall Down,” while the thought provoking social commentary in “Breakdown” encouraging listeners to be a “legend of the revolution” evokes the verbal style of KMFDM’s Käpt’n K. Whereas “TAKN2” utilizes punchy duel back-and-forth vocals between MV and L.A. based hard-hitting deep bass artist Caustic.

The interlacing of styles across the album translates to an exciting auditory experience; even the artist’s tattoos and customized electric bass rig conjure an H.R. Giger biomechanical vibe. The Storm You Can’t Contain packs like a hurricane punch and fans of dark drum & bass and industrial in general need it in their lives.



Track list:

New Blood No Light City Breakdown VANTA BLAK Feel Your Noise All Gods Fall Down How Could This Be Wrong Cemetery Wind TAKN2 Ghost Town



