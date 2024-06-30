Mechanical Vein

Album: The Remixes You Can’t Contain

Category: Dark Bass / Drum & Bass / Industrial

Label: Hybrid Blak Records

Release Date: 2023-10-06

Author: Eric Hanes (spankthenun)





U.K. artist/producer Mechanical Vein (MV) has expanded the sound of The Storm You Can’t Contain with this new edition taking the album’s original 10 tracks and adding fresh excitement in the form of 30 remixes. Already known for highly energetic dark bass industrial, The Remixes You Can’t Contain covers more mid-tempo, melodic, and hardstyle. Through the multiple versions, listeners will likely be immersed in the deep bass grooves and dynamic soundscapes, losing track of individual songs as they become enveloped in the overall experience.

Zardonic kicks off the album with a tighter, more energetic, and somehow even louder version of “New Blood,” followed by Sentinel Complex and ESA providing their own unique takes on the song. Each brings a distinct flavor, and enhances the elements fans loved from the original. “Cemetery Wind,” a track featuring longtime collaborator MOЯIS BLAK, has dominated DJ streams and club playlists for some time, with TRISEKT offering a standout remix of the track with simple yet effective layers, flawless production, and a punchy staccato bassline. Also adding to the album’s diversity is Alvabeat’s remix of “Breakdown,” which showcases their signature hard industrial mid-tempo style with a touch of cyberpunk bass. Midway through the release, the OIÜ remix of “How Could This Be Wrong” offers a welcome respite with its melodic dubstep bass and delicate piano keys. This is also where the album introduces a variety of vocal styles, moving away from MV’s characteristic male industrial/rap vocals.

Hybrid Blak describes this release as a love letter to the label’s primary mission to support the collision of various genres. On top of that, MV’s meticulous attention to detail and ability to maintain consistent quality across 30 tracks, even when working with numerous other producers, is a testament to the artist’s talent and dedication. The Remixes You Can’t Contain offers a treasure trove of high-energy dancefloor tracks that listeners should have no problem finding a new favorite track to dance to. For the best experience, turn up the volume on a system with a powerful subwoofer to fully appreciate the satisfying sounds and deep bass that a phone speaker just can’t deliver. Physical media enthusiasts should check out the limited edition three-CD tri-fold package, which has been carefully crafted with attention to detail.



Track list:

New Blood [Zardonic Remix] New Blood [Sentinel Complex Remix] New Blood [ESA Remix] Cemetery Wind [Exile Remix] Cemetery Wind [TRISEKT Remix] Cemetery Wind [RetiredOrphan Remix] Breakdown [INHUMAN Remix] Breakdown [ALVABEAT Remix] Breakdown [Paperclip Remix] No Light City [Vypes Remix] No Light City [Subtension Remix] No Light City [Despersion Remix] VANTA BLAK [KALCYFR Remix] VANTA BLAK [Mechanical Skies Remix] How Could This Be Wrong [OIÜ Remix] How Could This Be Wrong [Nvrsoft Remix] Feel Your Noise [Art1fact Remix] Feel Your Noise [MOЯIS BLAK Remix] Feel Your Noise [Biomechanimal Remix] Feel Your Noise [Biomechanimal Club Edit Remix] Feel Your Noise [TriS Remix] Feel Your Noise [Toronto Is Broken Remix] TAKN2 [Sindicate Remix] TAKN2 [Panic Lift Remix] Ghost Town [Eqwillus Remix] Ghost Town [Neuroklast Remix] All Gods Fall Down [Neuroklast Remix] All Gods Fall Down [Binary Remix] All Gods Fall Down [Against Odds Remix] All Gods Fall Down [Zardonic Remix] All Gods Fall Down [Neolux Remix]



Mechanical Vein

Hybrid Blak Records

