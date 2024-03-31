Mayhem Lettuce

Album: FHTAGN! An Abhorrent Album of Lovecraftian Loathsomeness

Category: Alternative / Experimental

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2024-02-02

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





The frequency with which H.P. Lovecraft’s seminal short story The Call of Cthulhu is referenced and adapted is rather astonishing; even after a full century, it remains one of the iconic works of weird fiction, continuing to capture the imaginations of horror and sci-fi enthusiasts. Among them are Grahm Eberhardt and Wade Saathoff – the duo known as Mayhem Lettuce – with FHTAGN! offering their own sonic exploration of the renowned tale of cosmic horror; though not an inherently original idea in itself, the two musicians do take a slight detour from their usually absurd and whimsical style to create an EP that feels more like an audio theatre translation of Lovecraft’s story. Through Eberhardt’s disaffected recitations of memorable passages, he narrates us through the band’s miasmal sonic concoctions, while the angular bass lines notably takes on the most conspicuously melodic tone on tracks like the opening “The Most Merciful Thing” and “Madness From the Sea,” the latter especially mysterious in its ambient mesh of scratchy percussion and shrill guitar. The same can be said of the languid rhythms and screaming drones of “An Eldritch Invocation” and the guttural distortions and growls of guitar chords in “A Holocaust of Ecstasy,” both featuring the famous cultist chant in that ancient alien language from which the EP receives its title, performed with a cadence that is almost catchy and seems hardly as menacing as it should imply. Then again, Mayhem Lettuce points out in the liner notes that “Fhtagn” translates to “dreaming,” emphasizing perhaps the intent to focus not on the story’s horror, but to punctuate its dreamlike qualities, which helps to inform the band’s decidedly quirky take on the material. Also noteworthy in “The Testimony of Inspector LeGrasse” is Eberhardt’s use of a southern drawl instead of a French affectation one might expect of an identifiably Cajun character; then again, it’s perhaps more appropriate than one might initially think, and is certainly indicative of Eberhardt’s academic qualifications. Clocking in at 20 minutes, FHTAGN! might feel more like an enjoyable dalliance than a grand creative statement for Mayhem Lettuce… but that’s hardly a bad thing, especially for an eighth studio outing, and one that could so easily have devolved into the sort of pretense and overindulgence that so often occurs with many Lovecraftian-inspired recordings.



Track list:

The Most Merciful Thing Horror in Clay An Eldritch Invocation The Testimony of Inspector LeGrasse Madness From the Sea The Alert’s Final Voyage A Holocaust of Ecstasy Dreams in the Deep



