Mari Kattman

Album: Swallow EP

Category: Electro / Darkwave

Label: COP International

Release Date: 2023-02-06

Author: Stitch Mayo (StitchM)





Mari Kattman returns with her latest EP, Swallow, offering a brief but full whack jaunt into her signature blend of electronic, trip-hop, and industrial. With two original songs and two immense remixes, mistaking quality and quantity would be quite a disservice. The title track grabs you by the ears and scratches an itch that those growing up in the ‘90s would have had sated by the likes of KidneyThieves and Curve, while taking the hypnotic and pulsating stylings one step further into a Phrygian chorus. “You Can Show Yourself Out” goes darker, with a bass line that accusatorily backs the listener into a corner. The two remixes are vast and offer something exceptional on both tracks, neither following anything too formulaic. The Baby Magick remix is a delightful dirge with hard-hitting metallic production, while the MKUhltra remix of “Swallow” veers into synthpop territory with some fantastic original synth melodies and solid percussion. The overall production is nothing short of stellar, as Kattman and the elusive T. Shizz (*wink wink*) work incredibly well together. Kattman’s knack for merging styles, along with her harmonic sense and complex rhythmic ideas is an addictive package. The brooding, trippy intensity delivers, and the brevity of the EP is enough to keep listeners craving the next one.



Track list:

Swallow You Can Show Yourself Out You Can Show Yourself Out [Baby Magick Remix] Swallow [MKUhltra Remix]



Mari Kattman

Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

COP International

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram