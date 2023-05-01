ManifestiV

Album: Legacy

Category: Industrial / Rock / Experimental

Label: GIVE/TAKE

Release Date: 02-03-2023

Author: Stitch Mayo (StitchM)





ManifestIV’s Legacy is a haunting and emotionally charged concept album that captures the despair and hopelessness of a world facing an apocalypse brought on by human ignorance. From the very first track, “Warning,” the listener is immersed in dark and brooding soundscapes layered with intricate instrumentals and haunting vocals. The first half of the album is particularly striking, with tracks like “This Is Gone” and “The Bitter Truth” showcasing the duo’s unique blend of industrial/rock that is laced with echoes of Puscifer.

But it’s in the latter half where ManifestIV’s compositional depths are truly revealed, aided by Lillith Taylor’s exceptional vibraphone skills. Tracks like “Build to Fall” and “Lives Amount” build tension and confusion with jarringly pretty melodies and mighty guitar dirges, while “On the Line” features a brassy outro that showcases the band’s versatility and range. The absence of lyrics in the last four tracks, particularly on “Lives Amount,” allows the listener to create their own narrative and adds immensely to the ambiguous feel of the story behind the album.

Throughout Legacy, the themes of climate tragedy and human ignorance are explored with delicate yet urgent precision. But there’s still a glimmer of hope, especially in the final track, “Spaceman,” which suggests an escape from the Earth’s impending doom. At only eight tracks long, some listeners may be left wanting more, but the album’s brevity only adds to its impact. All in all, Legacy is a compelling concept album that weaves a vivid tale of possible futures and exemplifies Paragraph’s and Lillith’s passion for both music and storytelling.



Track list:

Warning This Is Gone The Bitter Truth Memoir Again Build to Fall Lives Amount On the Line Spaceman



ManifestIV

GIVE/TAKE

