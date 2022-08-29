Mangog

Album: Economic Violence

Category: Doom / Metal / Grunge

Label: Argonauta Records

Release Date: 2021-06-30





Doom metal as a genre has a few basic tenets by which it can be identified, most notably in its generally thicker – and by extension, heavier – tonality, slower and thus more menacing tempos, and lyrics centering on existential dread and… uh… well, doom. Baltimore’s Mangog certainly bears these characteristics on Economic Violence, but where most bands in the genre tend to favor more gothic and even mystical expressions of doom, Mangog’s outlook is rooted in the more tangible issues of social, economic, and racial disparity and inequity that plague the modern world.

This is not to say that the band’s music doesn’t live up to the tag of doom metal. Bert Hall’s guitar tone is appropriately grim, grinding, and grimy, with the interplay between him and bassist Darby Cox owing heavily to the dark and sludgy sounds of Black Sabbath or a less ethereal Type O Negative; the riffing is effective throughout, while Hall’s solos are executed with a slightly off-the-cuff touch that it would be easy to mistake loose for sloppy, all the while Cox and drummer Russell Hayward III keeping the rhythmic backdrop tight yet relaxed. Also similar to Sabbath and Type O, Mangog’s compositions proceed in odd shifts in tempo and tone that would almost be akin to prog rock without notions of symphonic grandeur – rather that the band follows the muse where it takes them, often delving into moments that occasionally bear a likeness to a wider range of influences like the grunge stylings of Screaming Trees or early Alice in Chains. Vocally, Mangog also opts not for the quintessential deathly growls of doom metal, with Hall preferring to rely on a clear and almost bluesy tone that provides a narrative and palpable gravitas to songs like “Propaganda” and “Secret War.” However, when Myke Wells takes the lead, then Mangog’s true might is unleashed with relentless force; in lines like “When the needs of the few outweigh the needs of the many,” “you flirt with atrocity,” “no intervention by leaders’ hands” in the title track, one can feel the weight of experience and generations of strife in his delivery, while his unhinged and boisterous performance on “Suicide Donkey” is sure to remind many of Jello Biafra at his most incendiary. “As the Stars Fall” stands out as Wells and Hall exchange verses and harmonize quite gorgeously in the chorus, giving the song an almost psychedelic catchiness, while the acoustic strumming and Hayward’s drummer boy marching on “Invisible Chains” add a processional touch that makes the repetitions of “You were never part of the plan” and the chants of “punishment, containment, surveillance” all the more profound.

To say that doom metal is not for everyone would be an understatement, but Mangog is not an ordinary doom metal band. As well, many who prefer their doom and gloom delivered through a guttural roar in a cavernous hall lit only by fading candles, sounding more like the pained echoes of disembodied souls… well, Mangog doesn’t really do that either. This is a different kind of doom, one that speaks of systemic and generational injustice resulting in the hopelessness of a reality that we like to pretend is not quite that bad. Approach Economic Violence with caution.



Track list:

Of Infinity Suicide Donkey Shadow Pictures Economic Violence Propaganda Adrift As the Stars Fall The Killing Fields Secret War Invisible Chains



Mangog

Argonauta Records

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)