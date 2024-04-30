Man + Machine

Album: Fading Future EP

Category: Industrial / Techno / EBM

Label: OMEN Recordings

Release Date: 2024-04-05

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





OMEN Recordings has been focused on “the darker side of techno” since 2016, with the enigmatic Hungarian act known as Man + Machine being one of the label’s most recent acquisitions. The Fading Future EP demonstrates the artist’s own take on post-industrial and techno/EBM, still rooted in the standard four-on-the-floor, but infused with a willingness to deviate from predictable structures toward something more urbane; the opening title track offers immediate proof of this as varying waves of electronic manipulations and ambient guitar distortions skitter in the backdrop, the steady beats prodding the listener to a dystopian dancefloor. An atonal arpeggio makes itself known, and the track erupts into a rhythmic frenzy the likes of which artists like Bryan Black and Rhys Fulber have cultivated in their own efforts. “Warfare of Wires” follows suit as pulsating synths and rocking drumbeats transition first to a strutting groove of croaking bass, then to wisps of analog pads and stabs of guitar, while the throbbing sequences and robotic vocal accompaniments of “Shattered Skies” are pure cybernetic atmosphere, angular and manic lines emerging to drive the track over the proverbial edge in its final moments. The additional remixes of the title track by HATELOVE and Boyd Schidt offer further intrigue as neither bares much resemblance to the original version; HATELOVE’s rendition is rather sparse in its arrangement, though no less vitriolic, while Schidt’s remix focuses on sporadic effects to elicit a mysterious atmosphere that comes to an unfortunately sudden conclusion. Fading Future isn’t quite an explosive first offering, though it does show that Man + Machine has considerable potential to rise within the ranks of dark techno. Hopefully, the artist will make good on this on the next release.



Track list:

Fading Future Warfare of Wires Shattered Skies Fading Future [HATELOVE Remix] Fading Future [Boyd Schidt Remix]



Man + Machine

Website, Instagram

OMEN Recordings

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, Instagram