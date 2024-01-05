Magnetic Skies

Album: Empire Falling

Category: Electro / Synthpop / New Wave

Label: ReprinT Records

Release Date: 2023-11-03

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





Well, debut albums don’t quite get much more satisfying than this as London’s Magnetic Skies finally makes good on the reputation amassed over the last four years of singles, EPs, remixes, and live performances. There is a sleek elegance to the band’s new wave aesthetics, bridging the organic qualities of electro/rock with pristine electronics and fetching melodies that recall the best moments of the genre’s bygone era. Songs like the opening “Into Paradise,” “Suffocate,” and “Darker Night” emerge with a cold, crashing ambience by way of intricately layered synths and Carlos Aguilar’s resonant, occasionally glassy guitar tones; all the while, Lenin Alegria’s drums keep that decidedly human element amid the calculated precision of the machine, with Simon Kent’s rather luscious tenor evoking the likes of Neil Tennant or George Michael at their most emotive. With keyboardist Jo Womar aiding on some tasteful backing vocals, other songs like the aforementioned “Into Paradise,” “Fading Lights,” and especially “You Shine On” exude a sophistication that is matched by strong lyrics relaying themes of depression, addiction, and asserting one’s identity, all delivered with tried and true pop familiarity. Even ballads like the band’s namesake “Magnetic Skies” and “Give Me Back That Moment” draw the listener in with a kind of instinctive and appropriately romantic allure – you know that you haven’t, but you can’t help but feel like you’ve heard and loved these songs before. Rounding the album out is The KVB’s remix of “The Last Time,” the conspicuously effected vocals standing out atop chilled bass, guitar, and keyboard lines, all weaving an intoxicating ambience. “Is this the last time?” repeats in the chorus, each time seeming like it should be… but isn’t. It’s rather difficult to tell if this device is clever in its simplicity or unimaginatively trite. As well, Empire Falling concludes with three alternate Magnetic mixes of “Into Paradise,” “You Shine On,” and “Darker Night,” which all possess the raw vibe of a demo, each more bass-heavy and with a psychedelic edge to the instrumentation. It’s clear that the quartet has been fine-tuning these songs over the years, nailing the production and arrangements to a mirror sheen polish, quite simply making Empire Falling a most excellent first album.



Track list:

Into Paradise Suffocate Fading Lights Empire Falling Magnetic Skies You Shine On Darker Night Not a Fire Outside Give Me Back That Moment The Last Time [The KVB Remix] Into Paradise [Magnetic Mix] You Shine On [Magnetic Mix] Darker Night [Magnetic Mix]



