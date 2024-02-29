Lucifer

Album: Lucifer V

Category: Hard Rock / Heavy Metal / Doom

Label: Nuclear Blast Records

Release Date: 2024-01-26

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





One can generally guess what they’re in for from a band called Lucifer, and while that might seem like a silly name for even the heaviest of metal bands in this day and age, it’s par for the course given the band’s sound. With a logo lifted from Rush’s classic logo and an image that recalls Coven, Lucifer is building on a clear stylistic foundation – everything great about ‘70s hard rock and early heavy metal with psychedelic and doom-laden passages that are firmly grounded in the classic sounds of Satanic panic. If Heart and Motörhead had an inebriated dalliance and Jinx Dawson served as the midwife to their unholy spawn, that would be this band; shades of the Black (Sabbath) and Blue (Öyster Cult) also resound, albeit in a less kitschy manner; this band is coming in on this fifth album with torches in hand and invocations to the dark lord ready. Songs like the opening “Fallen Angel,” “A Coffin Has No Silver Lining,” and “Strange Sister” are full throttle rockers with meaty riffs and solos courtesy of Linus Björklund and Martin Nordin, Harald Göthblad holding his own on the low end with little adornment. The same can be said of “Maculate Heart,” which after a lush acoustic intro thrusts into high gear with defiant calls of “Bring it on!” proving irresistibly catchy. “At the Mortuary” moves with equal spook and swagger, the subtle organs underscoring some excellent harmony guitar passages, all the while Johanna Platow Andersson simply wails with a fury and force that should place her at the top of the heavy metal heap. The same can be said of “Slow Dance in a Crypt,” where she sings with a bluesy wistfulness that with the accompanying pianos and guitar arpeggios belies its occultic vibe, leaving the doomy chromatic riffage of the closing “Nothing Left to Lose But My Life” to give her free reign to soar. All the while, Nicke Andersson Platow’s drums strike hard, with the sheer force and crash of the cymbals especially standing out on “Riding Reaper,” the strutting, shuffling sneer of “The Dead Don’t Speak,” and even more so on “Maculate Heart,” but so well mixed by Robert Pehrsson that they never overwhelm the rest of the band. There’s an undeniable authenticity to this album that it’s amazing to think that it was recorded and produced in the modern era (“Witchcraft, I tell ye!”). All one can do is throw their horns in the air and shout along, “Bring it on!”



Track list:

Fallen Angel At the Mortuary Riding Reaper Slow Dance in a Crypt A Coffin Has No Silver Lining Maculate Heart The Dead Don’t Speak Strange Sister Nothing Left to Lose But My Life At the Mortuary [Halloween Edit] Maculate Heart [Radio Hit]



