Love Sex Machine

Album: TRVE

Category: Metal / Noise

Label: Pelagic Records

Release Date: 2024-04-12

Author: Chris Letourneau (DJ_Crossover)





They say good things come to those who wait, and after eight long years, devoted fans of French four-piece Love Sex Machine can finally rejoice that their patience was clearly not in vain. Wasting little time with the in-your-face, wailing drone of opener “Fucking Snakes,” TRVE is nothing short of an all-out hypnotic audial assault of the senses. Bursting at the seams with countless fuzzy guitar riffs, rhythmically crashing drum blasts, and plenty of oozing basslines, there’s plenty here to help whet even the most discerning metal fan’s appetite. However, coming from a band that refuses to stick to the formulaic, TRVE also doesn’t shy away from the occasional genre-bending, as evident from the “noise” element provided by the inclusion of bells and crashing cymbals on “Autism Factor.” Of course, to simply write this album off as a case of style over substance would be a serious underestimation, as the group’s trademark brooding introspection and scathing social commentary permeate every second of this album as well. Songs such as “Canopy” only deepen the already harsh meditative atmosphere with its themes of survival and mankind’s inevitable destruction, while singer Yves’ haunting, toned down to an almost whisper-like delivery on “Body Probe” lends itself beautifully to the overall effect put forth by the accompanying instrumentals. Honestly, there may in fact be too much to unpack with this one in a single sitting or two, especially for those who aren’t already fans of the genre. But like many hidden gems, if you take the time to put in the effort and try to approach with an open mind, its melancholy depth just might surprise you. And without a doubt, the emotions TRVE dredges up will linger with you long after you’ve finished.



Track list:

Fucking Snakes Test26 Trapped For Life Body Probe Canopy Broken Code Carbonic Beast Autism Factor Hollywood Story Mask



Love Sex Machine

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, Instagram

Pelagic Records

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram