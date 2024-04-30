Love and Rockets

Album: My Dark Twin (The Sweet F.A. Sessions)

Category: Alt. Rock / Post-Punk / Glam

Label: Beggars Arkive

Release Date: 2023-06-09

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





After the somewhat cold reception granted to Hot Trip to Heaven, Love and Rockets somewhat returned to the rockier sounds of old with Sweet F.A., albeit without completely abandoning the imperative for electronic experimentation. My Dark Twin serves up a plethora of unearthed material from the sixth album’s sessions, with 22 tracks of alternate versions, unreleased tracks, and other oddities; as such, the collection offers the kind of auditory insight into the creation of Sweet F.A. that should please longtime fans.

The labeled “first versions” of such album highlights like “The Fever,” “Words of a Fool,” “Pearl,” “Shelf Life,” “Sad and Beautiful World,” and “Sweet Lover Hangover” all present varying levels of austerity and directness that accentuate the vibrant interplay of Daniel Ash, David J., and Kevin Haskins. Each oozes with the same sneering, sultry, slithery sexiness that adorn Sweet F.A., but with a biting rawness that belies the slickness of the final versions without losing the seductive allure. The same can almost be said of the “rough mixes” of “Here Come the Comedown” and “Sweet F.A.,” although Ash’s shimmering 12-string guitar strides on the latter do seem appropriately brighter, while the former track, along with the aforementioned “Sweet Lover Hangover” recall some great memories of the darkly danceable post-Zoo TV swagger of the mid-to-late ‘90s. On the other hand, Haskins’ drumming prowess seems muted and less dramatic on most of these versions, perhaps indicative of the reliance on programming and electronics that the band was seeking to escape from this time, though it does allow Carrie Bradley’s violins on “Sad and Beautiful World” and Bruce Kaphan’s pedal steel on the Beatles-esque “Pearl” to standout more.

Then we have quite a selection of previously unreleased tracks, from the saccharine and bustling city grooves of “That’s Progress,” the trippy and mysterious audio noir of “Returning,” David J.’s lusciously angular bass and waves of harmonized vocals in “Bomber’s Moon,” the chiaroscuro pop and string quartet flavors of “The Glittering Darkness,” or the strutting alt. rock energies of “Butterfly” and “Venus Child.” Traces of the group’s past output adorn “My Dark Twin” with its cadence almost reminiscent of “No New Tale to Tell,” or the ascending acoustic intro of “Libido Talking” recalling Bauhaus’ “Kingdom’s Coming” before it shifts to a dreamy and psychedelic sojourn, with Haskins’ relaxed congas adding nicely. “Ritual Radio” is as its title suggests, clocking in at nearly 18 minutes of the band noodling around, as if in search of a song, but ultimately losing themselves in the formless and empty canvas of the moment.

There’s an historically dark undercurrent that always permeated Sweet F.A., with My Dark Twin featuring an inverted color version of the cover image of a charred and burnt guitar, hinting at the fire that occurred at the house in which Love and Rockets were residing and recording at the time. Among the band’s guests was the legendary Genesis P-Orridge, who had sustained injury in the fire, bizarrely mirroring what had happened two years earlier during sessions with Skinny Puppy that yielded the Puppy Gristle album. Here we have “U.O. Me,” a 15-minute jam in which P-Orridge howls and shouts “Hey You!” to match the sonic thrash of Haskins’ drums and the grinding, gristly drones of immersive sensory overload. This along with the more standard rocker “California (Have a Nice Apocalypse!)” capture the uncertainty and languid resignation to impending oblivion that resonated in that final decade of the 20th century, though the album thankfully concludes with the smirking romp of “Spanish Stroll.”

There is ample material here to possibly ensnare newcomers or even those with less than a passing familiarity with the band’s music, but strictly speaking, this is primarily for the fans. As snarky in its blackened glam ambience as any of the trio’s regular albums, connoisseurs of Love and Rockets’ output should surely revel in the treasures that My Dark Twin provides.



Track list:

Disc 1

The Fever [First Version] That’s Progress Sweet Lover Hangover [Edit] Bomber’s Moon Words of a Fool [First Version] Libido Talking Pearl [First Version] Shelf Life [First Version] Sad and Beautiful World [First Version] Returning Ritual Radio U.O. Me



Disc 2

The Glittering Darkness California (Have a Nice Apocalypse!) Butterfly Venus Child Here Come the Comedown [Rough Mix] Pick Yourself Up Sweet F.A. [Rough Mix] Sweet Lover Hangover [Remix] My Dark Twin Spanish Stroll



Lover and Rockets

Beggars Arkive

